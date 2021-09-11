The annual Business Leadership Conference sponsored by East Carolina University’s College of Business will return on Monday to ECU’s Main Campus Student Center.
The event will kick off at 8:45 a.m. with a welcome from Paul Schwager, dean of the College of Business.
Ken Bouyer, EY Americas director of inclusiveness recruiting, will give the 9 a.m. keynote presentation. Bouyer is responsible for developing and implementing the global EY organization’s recruiting strategy to build and attract diverse and inclusive talent pools for EY Americas. For the conference, Bouyer’s keynote will center on transformative leadership.
Past keynote presentations have included Ruffin McNeil, ECU head football coach; Lynn Good, chairman, president and CEO of Duke Energy; Robert Cabana, director of the Kennedy Space Center; Janice Bryant Howroyd, founder and CEO of Act-1 Group; and Brian Hamilton, founder of Inmates to Entrepreneurs.
The conference is designed to provide College of Business juniors, seniors and graduates a business-focused event that brings leaders to speak with students about issues and trends. The event complements the leadership preparation that students receive during enrollment in the business program.
Twenty-two breakout sessions are scheduled for the day.