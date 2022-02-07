Quarters Bar and Grill, new restaurant at 1011 S. Charles Blvd., is starting its Quarter’s Cache Scavenger Hunt today.
The hunt invites participants to take a stroll through Greenville to find special burlap bags emblazoned with the Quarters logo and containing a Quarter’s Cache coin and coupon card with a surprise such as free appetizers.
The first phase will include 10 bags hidden throughout the Uptown District, especially Evans Street, and will continue until each is located. Future phases will center on ECU campus, the greenway and other locations.
The guidelines include one prize per person, and the prize must be redeemed in person. Participants must be at least 16 years old, and the coin must be returned.
Quarters, which opened in July, serves burgers, wings and hot dogs and offers a 10 tap draft system. It is open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.
Texas Roadhouse fundraiser benefits Tinnitus Association
Texas Roadhouse will host a fundraiser to support the American Tinnitus Association today.
To honor the company’s late Founder Kent Taylor, the restaurant will donate 100 percent of profits to the organization. More than 26 million adults in the United States battle tinnitus.
In addition, Texas Roadhouse through March 31 will donate 10 percent from sales Texas Roadhouse/ATA gift cards to the association. The cards are available at texasroadhouse.com.
“As we pursue our mission to advance research and find a cure for tinnitus, we are grateful for the support of Texas Roadhouse,” says Torryn P. Brazell, ATA chief executive officer. “Despite its growing prevalence and often devastating effects, tinnitus remains a severely underfunded medical condition. This partnership brings us one step closer to changing the status quo.”
“We are sincerely committed to supporting ATA’s mission to raise tinnitus awareness, fund research and help individuals who are suffering,” Texas Roadhouse CEO and President Jerry Morgan said. “Texas Roadhouse and our family of employees honor the life and vision of our Founder Kent Taylor, who was passionate about helping others.”