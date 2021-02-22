CopyPro Earns Ricoh RFG Circle of Excellence Award
CopyPro has earned the Ricoh RFG Circle of Excellence Certified Dealership award for 2021.
This is the company’s eighth consecutive year receiving this award, having been included every year of the program’s existence.
Ricoh evaluates the approximate 400 dealers providing above- and-beyond customer support and service in accordance with their firm’s standards and guidelines and recognize the best with their Circle of Excellence Award. Only a handful of Ricoh’s dealers nationwide earn this award each year.
“I’m proud of our service technicians,” said Richie Creech, director of service. “This recognition is validation of CopyPro’s commitment to always putting our customers first.”
The RFG Circle of Excellence Award is merited to dealers that have demonstrated significant size and capability while serving their clients with reliable commitment. Additionally, a dealer’s service technicians must complete a rigorous test to evaluate the breadth of their service experience, qualification and skills, with only the highest scoring technicians earning prestige-level certification.
“Our highly trained, experienced staff, made up of our technicians, sales team and support staff, are committed to providing excellent customer service each and every day,” said Jason Jones, CopyPro COO. “It is an honor to receive an award which recognizes our dedication and passion.”
CopyPro maintains equipment for clients in various industries including health care, government, education and all types of small business. This requires CopyPro to not only deliver exceptional service but also requires a dedicated stewardship of the customers and companies who rely on their office equipment daily to remain productive. CopyPro’s dedication to technical training and servicing techniques results in a customer equipment uptime in excess of 95%.
“We would like to thank Ricoh for continuing to challenge and reward advanced service,” said Debra Dennis, vice president of support services. “We are proud to be listed among the most prestigious dealerships, but more importantly we are grateful to our customers for allowing us to serve them daily.”
Pitt County receives budget presentation award
The Government Finance Officers Association announced that Pitt County has received GFOA’s Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for its budget.
The award represents a significant achievement by the entity. It reflects the commitment of the governing body and staff to meeting the highest principles of governmental budgeting.
In order to receive the budget award, the entity had to satisfy nationally recognized guidelines for effective budget presentation. These guidelines are designed to assess how well an entity’s budget serves as:
- a policy document;
- a financial plan;
- an operations guide;
- a communications device.
Budget documents must be rated “proficient” in all four categories and in the 14 mandatory criteria within those categories to receive the award. When a Distinguished Budget Presentation Award is granted to an entity, a Certificate of Recognition for Budget Presentation is also presented to the individual(s) or department designated as being primarily responsible for having achieved the award. This has been presented to Financial Services Department.
There are over 1,600 participants in the Budget Awards Program. The most recent Budget Award recipients, along with their corresponding budget documents, are posted quarterly on GFOA’s website.
Physicians East doctors honored by magazine
Physicians East, Eastern North Carolina’s largest private, medical-surgical multispecialty health care practice, has announced that 16 of its doctors were recognized in the 2020 Top Doctors list by Business NC Magazine.
Top doctors are selected through government sources and via an online peer-voting process facilitated by research software and company, DataJoe.
The software ensures that each provider has a current and active license status with the state regulatory board.
Physicians East’s Top Doctor award winners across include:
- Dr. Patrick Brillant — colon and rectal Surgery;
- Dr. Russell Kilpatrick — dermatology;
- Dr. Mark Warren — endocrinology, diabetes and metabolism;
- Dr. Mark Dellasega — gastroenterology;
- Dr. Kenneth MacDonald — general surgery;
- Dr. Timothy McGuire — general surgery;
- Dr. Diane Semer — gynecologic oncology;
- Dr. R. Doug Barrow — internal medicine;
- Dr. Elizabeth Fry — internal medicine;
- Dr. Heather White — medical oncology and hematology;
- Dr. Angela Haskins — obstetrics and gynecology;
- Dr. William Taft — obstetrics and gynecology;
- Dr. Kori Whitley — obstetrics and gynecology;
- Dr. John Fogarty — pulmonary medicine;
- Dr. Duncan Fagundus — Rheumatology;
- Dr. Jonathan Taylor — urology.