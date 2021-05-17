New Firestone location opens in Winterville
Bridgestone Retail Operations has opened its newest Firestone Complete Auto Care retail tire and automotive service location in Winterville.
The store, located at 4312 Winterville Parkway, will provide customers with convenient access to auto service and Bridgestone and Firestone-brand tires.
The location features new automotive technologies and equipment for faster and better auto repairs, as well as curbside and contact-free services designed to promote safety during the COVID-19 pandemic.
As part of the Bridgestone Tires4Ward recycling program and maximizing its contribution to a circular economy, used tires removed from service at the store will have a beneficial next use. Tires can find new life in rubberized asphalt, construction materials, landscaping mulch, creating energy and much more.
In addition, the new location will support Bridgestone’s national Driving Great Futures partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America. Ongoing assistance by way of customer donations and teammate volunteerism will help local Boys & Girls Clubs with transportation needs, as well as critical services for kids and teens who are facing food insecurity and virtual learning challenges due to COVID-19.
“During these uncertain times, we are thrilled to continue our expansion of the Bridgestone footprint in Winterville and continue toward our goal of being the most trusted provider of automotive care in every neighborhood we serve,” said Marko Ibrahim, president. “Thanks to our partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, we also hope to make a difference in the lives of Winterville area families and kids as we strengthen our presence as a trusted neighbor.”
For store hours, hiring opportunities and more information, visit www.firestonecompleteautocare.com. Additional information on the Tires4Ward program can be found on the Bridgestone Americas website.
Bridgestone Retail Operations, LLC (BSRO) is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, and operates more than 2,200 tire and vehicle service centers across the United States, including Firestone Complete Auto Care, Tires Plus, Hibdon Tires Plus and Wheel Works store locations.
Credit First National Association and Firestone Complete Fleet Care operations also are part of BSRO. BSRO is a subsidiary of Bridgestone Americas, Inc.
Morgan Printers honored in 2020 PICA awards
The Printing Industry of the Carolinas (PICA) has announced that Morgan Printers Inc. of Winterville is an award winner in the 2020 PICA Awards Competition. The announcement was made on April 14 during the 2020 PICA Awards Virtual Banquet from Charlotte.
The PICA competition is celebrating its 55th season and continues to be one of the largest printing contests in the nation.
This year, the PICA Awards attracted more than 410 entries from 37 printing companies, along with more than 114 entries from three graphic arts high schools and five college graphic arts programs from across the Carolinas.
Morgan Printers, located at 4120 Bayswater Road, won six best of category awards, three special judges’ awards and four awards of excellence. Only one “best of” may be given in each category. One or more special judges award or award of excellence may be given in each category, limited to no more than one third of total entries per category.
A panel of out-of-state judges was brought in to examine the work. Each entry was judged on its own merit in a category with similar printed pieces.
The judging criteria included: registration, crossovers, clarity and neatness, sharpness of halftones and line drawings, richness and tonal qualities of color, paper and ink selection, ink coverage, difficulty of printing, effective contrast or softness, finishing, bindery, and overall visual impact.
Harbor Freight Tools opens Kinston store
Harbor Freight Tools will officially open its new store in Kinston on May 29.
The Kinston store, located at 4150 West Vernon Avenue, is the 44th Harbor Freight Tools in North Carolina, including one in Winterville, and brings approximately 25-30 new jobs to the community.
The store will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
“We’re ready to serve and deliver value to customers,” said Brad Snowney, store manager. “At Harbor Freight, we recognize that now, more than ever, our customers depend on us for the tools they need to get the job done at an affordable price.”
The store will stock a full selection of tools and equipment in categories including automotive, air and power tools, storage, outdoor power equipment, generators, welding supplies, shop equipment, hand tools and more.
Harbor Freight Tools was founded in Southern California in 1977, when 17-year-old Eric Smidt began transforming his father’s small sales business into a successful mail order company. Today, Harbor Freight has over 1,100 stores across the country with over 23,000 employees.