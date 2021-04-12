Farm Bureau breaks ground in Winterville
WINTERVILLE — N.C. Farm Bureau Insurance broke ground at a new location on Beacon Drive earlier this month at a ceremony sponsored by the Winterville Chamber of Commerce.
Currently serving customers in the West Fire Tower Village shopping center, 740 W. Fire Tower Road, the new free-standing building will be located nearby, across from Aquaventure.
“It’s great to see shovels in the ground to build a new building and be a part of the Winterville community. We’re excited about this,” said Allen Houck executive vice president and general vice manager for Farm Bureau.
Carlton Venters, general manager of the Winterville and Farmville Farm Bureau agencies added, “I am excited. I am so looking forward to getting in here.”
The 4,000-square-foot building will house eight offices and be complete with its own parking lot allowing for agents to better meet their customers’ needs.
“We like to be able to serve our members and we want our customers to know our agents and be able to come in and meet face-to-face. Having that building helps makes sure we have that personal relationship with our customers,” Houck said.
“Different companies have different models. Some people prefer internet and phone calls but our agents are there to be your partner. We need that trusting relationship. You can do that face-to-face.”
Customer service has remained a top priority of Farm Bureau, said Dennis Furr, the senior executive of marketing.
“(This branch) grew by five percent event through COVID. It shows what great service they offer the community here and how important the community here is to us,” Furr said.
The site’s location was a large draw to the agency since they serve Grifton, Ayden, Winterville and Greenville.
“It’s location is close to Highway 11. People from Ayden, Grifton and Greenville come right by here. If you live in Ayden and Grifton you have to come this way,” Venters said.
Tea bar opens in downtown Greenville
SAIN Kava + Tea Bar is one the newest business to open in Greenville’s Uptown District. Located at 100 E. Fifth St., the business’ motto is to “take care,” which follows the belief that people don’t have to wait until there is a problem to take care of their bodies.
The tea bar is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday- Saturday
Business owners Michael Wallace and Jermaine Harrison are introducing Kava, a SAIN specialty, to Greenville. Kava is an herbal remedy that is made from the roots of Piper Methysticum, a type of plant found in the islands of the Pacific Ocean. Kava has many remedies such as relieving pain, preventing seizures, relaxing muscles, and helping anxiety. SAIN offers a variety of herbal teas as well. All of their teas are hand-blended with herbs and a wide range of caffeinated or decaffeinated options are offered.
SAIN was not the intended name for this business. Wallace explained that his family name is St. Clair and as he was typing out the name, he proceeded to the next step after only typing SAIN. When he researched the meaning of SAIN, he saw that the French translation meant health and knew it was the perfect fit.
Moving into the Uptown District was ideal for SAIN, he said.
“It puts us in a place where we can add an alternative space to the Uptown area,” Wallace said. The inside of the tea bar features artwork from local artists and a unique atmosphere to socialize with friends or for an intimate gathering, he said.
Entrepreneur expands business to Greenville
Austin Helms, an entrepreneur and founding partner of Ease Plumbing and Air, is expanding the company and opening a second location in Greenville.
Helms said he has always envisioned something different for his company. By recreating the image of dirty jobs, giving employees the opportunity to gain equity in the company and training the next generation of tradesmen, he is working to create the fastest growing, employee-owned plumbing company in the Southeast, he said.
Aaron Williams is one of Ease Plumbing’s first market leaders and will be overseeing the daily operations of the Greenville location.
“We’re excited about the growth of our company and are even more excited to invest into a passionate, outstanding tradesman in Aaron,” Helms said.
The new location will offer customers a variety of professional plumbing services including water line repairs and installations, sewer repairs and installations, faucet repairs, shower and tub repairs and installations, gas line installs, well pump services and water heater service and installs.
New boutique opens in downtown Greenville
Giants Fall Boutique, located at 301 S. Evans St., opened in the Uptown District earlier this month.
The boutique’s hours will be from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
Owner Tiffany Harrell began her business journey in the fall of 2019. She has participated as a vendor at events in the uptown area and realized the need for expanded retail offerings.
Giants Fall Boutique will feature an array of items from clothing to accessories, and gifts. The boutique offers personal styling as well as closet organization services.
The Evans Street spot was the ideal location for Harrell.
“I saw potential in the space and the fact that it’s the first boutique on Third Street,” Harrell said.
Giants Fall Boutique’s mission is to empower women by bringing a new level of boldness and encouragement to women to express their style, she said.