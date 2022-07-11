Backstage Coffee is the physical manifestation of owner Mackenzie Tewksbury's love for coffee, music and the people of Greenville.

Owned and operated by an East Carolina University alumna, the shop will be located at the back of the Farmers and Makers Market at 714 Dickinson Ave and will offer coffee roasts from local producer Lanoca Coffee Company. The shop’s expected launch date is between mid-August to September. Tentative hours are Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Tewksbury said the new business is based on the belief that a simple cup of coffee can have a profound impact on daily life, offering light in sometimes dark moments.

She plans for the shop to be creative, open, inclusive and a space where everybody knows your name.

"It's a space where people from any walk of life can come in and feel welcome, whether we've known you for 10 years or 10 minutes," she said.

The business, which has a projected opening of mid-August to September, is located at 714 Dickinson Ave., in the back of Farmer's and Maker's Market.

Coffee beans will be sourced from Lanoca Coffee Co. Traditional coffee menu items will be sold, including lattes, hot and iced teas, chai, cold brews, espresso and cappuccinos. Tewksbury said she plans on producing seasonal items like a spiced cold brew and an orange dreamsicle cold brew.

Tewksbury moved to Greenville in 2013 to obtain a bachelor's degree in journalism at East Carolina University. She worked as a magazine editor at The Daily Reflector for two years before moving to Raleigh in 2019 to pursue a career in coffee.

After working at two different shops, she gathered the experience and knowledge to return to Greenville in 2022 to open Backstage Coffee.

Tewksbury said she is excited to serve a community that she has called home for almost 10 years.

Lanoca Coffee Co., founded as a home business in 2011, moved to a space in downtown Ayden before relocating to Farmville. Owners Matthew and Sandy Wright focus on creating unique roasts for each customer with beans coming from a single origin, usually small, regional co-ops, according to Matthew. Sticking with beans from a single origin rather than creating blends allows the unique flavors of a region to come through in the final product, he said.

“One of the things that appeals to me about coffee is being able to travel somewhere through the cup,” Matthew said. “One cup can be what it would taste like if you were in Peru, another can have the flavors of Brazil, or Bali in Indonesia, wherever the origin is.”

Starting with a bag of green, unroasted beans from one of those exotic locales, Matthew will work to dial in the roast that best draws out those flavors. He sid he works with each customerto find one of his roasts that best fits their taste. If nothing is quite right, he will tweak a roast for them.

For example, while he personally steers away from darker roasts, one of his largest customers, Farmer and the Dail in Snow Hill, asked for a dark roast, and he delivered one to suit their needs.

“At the end of the day I want people to smile after they drink a cup of coffee. I want it to taste like they want it to taste. I’m a custom coffee roaster, so it’s truly custom coffee for individuals and shops, whatever they want,” Matthew said.

From there, the only other focus is to provide the freshest coffee possible to customers. Lanoca sells coffee whole bean because coffee begins to lose its unique flavors after being ground, and Matthew recommends finishing a bag within a month of when it was roasted.

“My focus is on providing the freshest cup of coffee,” Matthew said. “Ideally people are drinking it within two weeks of being roasted, but even after a month ours is fresher than anything you’ll find at a grocery store.”