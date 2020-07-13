In partnership with Pitt County Schools and Parents for Schools of Pitt County, the Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce, along with local businesses, will host an Education Appreciation Week Aug. 11-14 to recognize, honor and welcome back the staff of Pitt County Schools. Originally planned as the annual Education Network Luncheon, the new format was created as restrictions on gatherings due to COVID-19 limit the opportunity for the in-person luncheon.
Education Appreciation Week, presented by the Pitt County Education Foundation, Clean Eatz, Suddenlink, and Sylvan Learning Center, will welcome staff from all 40 Pitt County Schools and the school system’s 3,000-plus employees the week prior to the start of the 2020-21 school year. Participating businesses, along with presenting sponsors, will provide a welcome message, an appreciation banner to be placed in front of the school, welcome balloons, and a catering tray from a local restaurant.
Education Appreciation Week will begin with elementary schools on Aug. 11, followed by middle schools on Aug. 12 and high schools on Aug. 14.
“The chamber is dedicated to our education community, local businesses and the future of our workforce,” said Chamber President Kate Teel. “Following a school year unlike any we’ve experienced before, the chamber and our Education Appreciation Committee recognized the need to express our gratitude in a significant way to the men and women who continued the high quality education in the K-12 public school system while not in the traditional format. Bringing the staff back as they enter a new school year and a lot of unknowns will be a challenge. Our business community recognizes the challenge and looks forward to showing support as we are all in this together.”
Local businesses can sign up to participate and host a school. For more information or to sign up as a host business, contact Kimber Stone at kimber@greenvillenc.org.
To find out more about Education Appreciation Week, visit www.greenvillenc.org/educationappreciation.