Seven City of Greenville employees recently retired.
James Carlton Williams, Police Captain, after 31 years of service; Cheryl Tafoya, Sanitation Operation Supervisor, after 30 years of service; Polly Jones, Deputy City Clerk, after 24 years of service; Patrick O’Callaghan, Police Officer, after 22 years of service; Nicky Atkinson, Building Facilities Technician I, after 20 years of service; and Lonnie Graham, Transit Driver, and Jack Mozingo, Fire/Rescue Officer II, after 13 years of service.
Twenty-four employees celebrated milestone service anniversaries of 20, 25, or 30 years.
Three employees completed 30 years of service: Donna Raynor of the City Manager’s Office, Kenneth Denton of the Fire/Rescue Department, and Raymond Joyner of the Recreation and Parks Department. Seven completed 25 years of service: David Ivey, Gary Barrett, Billy Hill, and Bobby Burns of the Police Department, Chris Hinson and Christopher Battle of the Recreation and Parks Department, and April Spruill of the Public Works Department.
Fourteen completed 20 years of service: Jacob Valevich of the Fire/Rescue Department, Kevin Heifferon, David Stagger, and Sherman Love of the Public Works Department, Brian Thompson of the Engineering Department, Rene’ Umphlett, Stewart Eubanks, Renee Skeen, and Chantae Gooby of the Planning and Development Services Department, Debra Vick and Mike Cato of the Recreation and Parks Department, and Felix Harris and Scott Stanton of the Police Department.