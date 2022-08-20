15789_gthfplli.jpg

Originally known as the Greenville Community Shelters Clinic, this free clinic is run by ECU BSOM students and volunteer physicians, and is open to all shelter residents, and by appointment, to any member of the public. Eastern N.C. member clinics receiving funding from the most recent appropriation include: Greenville Community Shelter Clinic, and the Oakmont Baptist Church Medical Clinic, Greenville.

More than $3.1 million in COVID-relief funding is beginning to flow to 19 free and charitable clinics in eastern North Carolina that provide primary care, behavioral, dental and other health care services to uninsured and underserved residents.

The money is part of a $15 million appropriation approved by the N.C. General Assembly late last year to help member clinics of the North Carolina Association of Free & Charitable Clinics (NCAFCC) meet increasing needs, higher costs and other challenges posed by the pandemic.


