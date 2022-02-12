As you already know, the gains from the sale of securities are taxable in the same calendar year, unless the securities are held in a tax-advantaged account. As a result, selling shares owned in a regular brokerage account usually has year-end tax implications for investors.
For example, suppose you inherited or bought shares in a mutual fund or common stock. The sale of all or some of those shares will elicit a tax event because you will pay (save) taxes on any capital gains (losses). More specifically, to compute the gain or loss from trading the shares for tax purposes, you would need to appropriately identify which shares were sold and the cost basis of those shares — the amount you invested.
The Internal Revenue Service uses your reported cost basis to compute your tax bill, and so, it is a key determinant of the tax effect associated with selling any investment. As the taxpayer, you are ultimately responsible for reporting your cost basis (or tax basis) to the IRS when you file your income tax returns, but accurately calculating the basis can be a challenge because the rules allow for some exceptions and special situations.
Speaking broadly, cost basis may be defined as the original purchase value of the shares plus any related transaction costs adjusted for dividend reinvestments, stock splits and return of capital distributions (See IRS Publication 550 and 551). That being said, the tax basis is calculated in different ways for different types of securities and computations also depend on how the shares were acquired as the IRS basis rules for asset purchases differ from the rules for gifts or inheritances.
In addition, cost basis computations are more elaborate when using a specific share identification approach, wherein you opt to sell shares in a security that you acquired at various times in varying quantities, as you will have a unique tax basis for each purchase as well as flexibility in instructing your broker on which set of shares to sell.
Under the current tax code, brokerage firms are required to track and report cost basis to both investors and the IRS on the sale or exchange of shares in “covered” securities on or after specific effective dates. IRS rules also allow investors different tax basis accounting methods on covered shares sold or transferred. However, unless you explicitly specify, most brokerage firms will adopt the default method of First in, First out (FIFO), whereby shares that were bought first are sold first, except in the case of mutual funds where an average basis of the shares owned tends to be the default approach.
Yet, while brokers use default methods to simplify cost basis calculations, these policies for gauging tax basis are not appropriate for every investor or every circumstance. For instance, FIFO may result in larger taxable gains for long-term investors since shares are sold from oldest to newest, thereby tactlessly increasing their taxes. As a result, it is beneficial to understand your cost basis before selling any shares and to be fastidious when defining the basis.
As I mentioned earlier, you are ultimately responsible for reporting your tax basis to the IRS and can elect a specific share identification method, provided that you can adequately identify the lot of shares you sold. While specific share identification requires more scrupulous record-keeping, it offers individual investors greater flexibility than other approaches to minimize taxable gains, and in particular long-horizon buy-and-hold investors.
Specific share identification may also help small investors to produce more tax-efficient results via tax-loss harvesting. That is, this approach to cost basis better facilitates the strategic selling of certain lots of shares at a loss to offset tax obligation on capital gains.
Oneil M. Harris is an associate professor in the Finance Department at East Carolina University. This column is provided by the university.