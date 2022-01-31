County honors employees for years of service Jan 31, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Pitt County Board of Commissioners recognized county employees for their years of service on Jan. 10.Five yearsJeffrey Lindell Chavis, detentionLeigh Cox Cutler, Public healthBrandon Tyler D’Autrechy, detentionMelissa Ryan Dolberry, tax administrationKamiela Nychell Ewing, public healthKristina M. Forgit, public healthVirginia B. Garris, social servicesMarcela Alejandra Guzman Silva, tax administrationRashaad Devon Hudson, detentionAustin Reid Kuenzi, sheriff’s officeNatachia Nicole Melvin, public healthAbbey Dalton Patrick, social servicesChavonda Perkins-Ormond, social servicesSteven V. Roman, public healthSelma Ann Staton, social services10 yearsBelinda Harris Bellah, social servicesMindy Tripp Fedash, sheriff’s officeThomas James Fedash, sheriff’s office15 yearsScott W. Feller, solid waste and recyclingDebra Contina Greene, social servicesVeronica L. Goddard, public healthBonjerald Jacobs, social servicesKeisha R. Jones, social servicesKimberly J. Patrick, social servicesLatoya R. Peele, electionsJanuary J. Simpson, detentionHeather E. Spencer, human resources20 yearsTodd S. Ausbon, emergency managementVictor L. Banfield, social servicesSharon B. Jones, social servicesSharon Ann Langley, sheriff’s officeKendra J. Norville, social servicesRobert O. Webb, detention25 yearsDonna L. Davis, management information systems Contact jstorm@reflector.com or 252-329-9587. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 Eastern NC Living Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Tweets by reflectornews