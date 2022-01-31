The Pitt County Board of Commissioners recognized county employees for their years of service on Jan. 10.

Five years

Jeffrey Lindell Chavis, detention

Leigh Cox Cutler, Public health

Brandon Tyler D’Autrechy, detention

Melissa Ryan Dolberry, tax administration

Kamiela Nychell Ewing, public health

Kristina M. Forgit, public health

Virginia B. Garris, social services

Marcela Alejandra Guzman Silva, tax administration

Rashaad Devon Hudson, detention

Austin Reid Kuenzi, sheriff’s office

Natachia Nicole Melvin, public health

Abbey Dalton Patrick, social services

Chavonda Perkins-Ormond, social services

Steven V. Roman, public health

Selma Ann Staton, social services

10 years

Belinda Harris Bellah, social services

Mindy Tripp Fedash, sheriff’s office


Thomas James Fedash, sheriff’s office

15 years

Scott W. Feller, solid waste and recycling

Debra Contina Greene, social services

Veronica L. Goddard, public health

Bonjerald Jacobs, social services

Keisha R. Jones, social services

Kimberly J. Patrick, social services

Latoya R. Peele, elections

January J. Simpson, detention

Heather E. Spencer, human resources

20 years

Todd S. Ausbon, emergency management

Victor L. Banfield, social services

Sharon B. Jones, social services

Sharon Ann Langley, sheriff’s office

Kendra J. Norville, social services

Robert O. Webb, detention

25 years

Donna L. Davis, management information systems

