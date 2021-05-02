Cryptocurrency is a currency used as an alternative payment method and a digital asset.
Unlike currencies issued and regulated by central banks, cryptocurrencies derive their competitive advantage from decentralized control and the use of cryptography to secure transactions.
In addition to the first of its kind, Bitcoin, there now are a wide range of alternatives such as Ethereum, Binance Coin, Tether, Cardano, Ripple, and Litecoin. A list published by Statista, for example, ranks the top 100 cryptocurrencies from the most expensive — Bitcoin with a price tag of $64,599.20 — to the most affordable — BitTorrent with one unit valued at $0.01.
Since the release of Bitcoin in 2009, cryptocurrencies have been a topic of heated debate. On one side of the argument are the admirers of these digital currencies, such as Peter Thiel (the co-founder of PayPal), Jeff Curries (the global head of commodities research at Goldman Sachs), Howard Schultz (the former CEO of Starbucks), and Abigail Johnson (the president and the CEO of Fidelity Investments). These believers in cryptocurrency pointed out its similarity to gold and argued that it is a store of value even if it is not used as a payment method.
Indeed, in this era of technology and e-commerce, virtual currencies offer convenience by removing physical barriers and executing large transactions. Moreover, they alleviate the bureaucracy and transaction fees greatly and provide cryptocurrency owners with anonymity and privacy.
The high volatility in the cryptocurrency market can create opportunities for substantial gains for some sophisticated investors. Notwithstanding their benefits, however, these digital currencies still attract skepticism for various reasons.
First, price determination is an entirely different mechanism than a traditional currency. The value of a fiat currency is backed by a government and influenced by economic indicators such as inflation rates, interest rates, monetary policy and balance of payments. The price of a digital currency depends on its supply and demand, the number of competing currencies and the exchange on which it trades.
Thus, these cryptocurrencies are complex financial instruments with their prices fluctuating based on market sentiment. Furthermore, decentralized control implies no government regulation, which increases the risk of holding these digital assets. As a result, their use as a means of exchange at the household level is still limited, but they attract savvy investors who have tolerance for high risk and an appetite for high return.
In addition to these economic factors, some opponents of cryptocurrencies are also concerned about the environmental impact. Bitcoin, for example, has a large carbon footprint because it consumes a vast quantity of electricity in the mining process. Due to these factors, several business moguls believe the cryptocurrency trend is another manifestation of the Greater Fool theory, thus, another bubble that is doomed to burst.
Warren Buffet, the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, Inc., has stated that a bad ending awaits the digital currency frenzy. A former supporter of cryptocurrencies, Bill Gates, the co-founder and former CEO of Microsoft, later argued that the anonymity that these digital currencies grant to their owners open the door for fraud, money laundering and tax evasion.
Some well-known names like Jack Ma, the co-founder and former chairman of Alibaba Group, acknowledge the value of blockchain technology while admitting that Bitcoin could be a bubble similar to tulip mania and the housing bubble.
Digital trade and internet transactions render the use of digital currencies attractive and maybe even a necessity in the years ahead. With that said, spenders and investors of these cryptocurrencies should do their research to understand the risks associated with these financial tools and find the most appropriate type that best aligns with their needs and risk preferences.