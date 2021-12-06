GREENVILLE
The City of Greenville Inspections Department issued the following permits for Nov. 22-26:
No contractor listed, 2016 Sedbrook Lane, residential conversion, $10,000.
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 2140 Moxie Lane, residential single-family dwelling, $323,175.
Kuhn Homes LLC, 416 Southbridge Court, residential single-family dwelling, $350,000.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Inspections Department issued the following permits for Nov. 10-16:
Andrew Rhodes, 2626 Berry Hill Court, Grimesland, Lot 35, residential alteration, $2,999.
John Duckworth, 728 Red Birch Lane, Greenville, pool, $72,295.
Paul Garcia, 826 VOA Site C Road, Greenville, single-family house with attached garage, $285,080.
RB4 Holdings LLC, 2861 Landing Circle, Grimesland, single-family house with attached garage, $262,160.
Timothy Ryan Crumpler, 2861 Landing Circle, Grimesland, detached residential accessory, $25,000.
Caviness & Cates Building and Development Company of Greenville, 931 Arbor Rose Drive, Greenville, single-family house with attached garage, $288,440.
Chelley K. Alexander, 2875 Drake Mallard Drive, Grimesland, residential workshop with plumbing, $36,000.
Donald E. Evans, 8994 Stantonsburg Road, Walstonburg, pool, $21,600.
Louis M. Wallace, 5255 N.C. 11 North, Bethel, cell tower and accoutrements, no estimate.
Matthew Moore, 4710 Virginia Dare Drive, Washington, single-family house with attached garage, $172,480.
P & CHC LLC, 1920 Waylen Drive, Greenville, single-family house with attached garage, $217,120.
P & CHC LLC, 1928 Waylen Drive, Greenville, single-family house with attached garage, $203,520.
Tanya K. Bowen, 643 White Horse Drive, Greenville, shelter, $55,800.
88 Western LLC, 4964 N.C. 33 East, Greenville, sign, $3,840.
Unshakable Builders Inc., 2504 Autumn Ridge Lane, Greenville, single-family house with attached garage, $127,120.