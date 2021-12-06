The following deeds of trust were recorded with the Pitt County Register of Deeds from Oct. 28-Nov. 3:
Anthony B. Saine, Shonda Annette Rountree to State Employees’ Credit Union $113,000
Linda C. Baker to Local Government Federal Credit Union $101,000
Jeffrey Willingham, Shannon Willingham to State Employees’ Credit Union $215,000
David Lynn Giles, Rebekah Lyn Giles to State Employees’ Credit Union $245,000
Sheila H. Parker to State Employees’ Credit Union $130,000
Dalton Peter Brooks Jr., Emma Jean Brooks to State Employees’ Credit Union $105,500
Ronald Wayne Hopkins Jr., Cyrille Anne Hopkins to State Employees’ Credit Union $250,000
Moses Coleman, Deborah L. Coleman to Newrez LLC $184,061
Brittaney Cierra Ebron to Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group LLC $204,250
Stephanie Carnevale to Cardinal Financial Company LP $125,008
Diana McGarry to Wells Fargo Bank NA $180,000
Virgie Branch Ford, Trevor Branch, Toye Grant Branch to Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc. $123,279.26
Ryan Nicholas Schacht, Jacqueline Christine Schacht to Amerisave Mortgage Corporation $252,000
Weston D. Phelps, Amy J. Phelps to First National Bank of Pennsylvania $150,000
Kursula L. Harris to PennyMac Loan Services LLC $126,170
The Rosemyr Corporation to Truist Bank $3,150,000
Walter B. Deans Jr., Shirley D. Deans to Truist Bank $212,000
Dominion Residences LLC to New Republic Bank $110,000
Kevin Christopher Monroe, Samantha Monroe to Rocket Mortgage LLC (f/k/a Quicken Loans LLC) $169,000
Adam Russell Tipton to The Huntington National Bank $225,500
Garry Curtis Whitley II, Tracey T. Whitley to Rocket Mortgage LLC (f/k/a Quicken Loans LLC) $357,963
Ronald William Parkhill to loandepot.com LLC $200,000