GREENVILLE
The City of Greenville Inspections Department issued the following permits for Dec. 10-16:
Owner not listed, 2502 Dickinson Ave., commercial building (Daycare DHHS), $0.
Owner not listed, 2100 Statonsburg Road, commercial building, $219,227.
BKJ Capital LLC, 4500 Martin Luther King Jr. Highway, commercial additions, $0.
Owner not listed, 401 Greene St., commercial alterations, $0.
EWT 57 LLC, 3002 Kingston Circle, commercial alterations, $12,000.
RMJ Asset Management LLC, 900 Spring Forest Road, Unit J-6, duplex alterations, $78,075.
Brice A. Wordsworth, 616 Vassar Road, garage/carport, $40,000.
John and Melissa Barnes, 310 Hastings Court, garage/carport, $18,900.
KBA Investments, 1529 Pine Brook Court, A-4, multi-family townhome, $672,000.
KBA Investments, 1529 Pine Brook Court, A-1, multi-family townhome, $86,560.
KBA Investments, 1529 Pine Brook Court, A-2, multi-family townhome, $86,560.
KBA Investments, 1529 Pine Brook Court, A-5, multi-family townhome, $86,560.
KBA Investments, 1529 Pine Brook Court, A-6, multi-family townhome, $86,560.
KBA Investments, 1529 Pine Brook Court, A-7, multi-family townhome, $86,560.
KBA Investments, 1529 Pine Brook Court, A-8, multi-family townhome, $86,560.
John Hromyak, 2032 Cherrytree Lane, residential alterations, $60,000.
Caviness & Cates Building and Development Co., 4301 Glen Castle Way, single-family residential, $281,775.
Owner not listed, 2790 Dickinson Ave., storage/accessory structure, $400,000.
MIMG CXLIX Madison Sub LLC, 2221 Hyde Drive, storage/accessory structure, $5,500.
Khalid and Amina Hamza, 408 Queen Anne’s Road, storage/accessory structure, $26,000.
Charlie and Ann Joyner, 4613 Corey Road, storage/accessory structure, $18,600.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Inspections Department issued the following permits for Nov. 27-Dec. 3:
No owner listed, 5132 Woodside Drive, Grifton, residential renovation, $35,000.
Michael W. Slentz, 3846 Abby Lynn Drive, Greenville, Lot 9, residential garage, no estimate.
Murphrey Development LLC, 3947 George Drive, Ayden, Lot 20, single family house with attached garage, $193,680.
Angel Quiroz Espinosa, 4163 Lee St., Ayden, detached residential accessory, $7,000.
J & B Homes LLC, 4236 Pinewood Drive, Ayden, Lot 8, single-family house with attached garage, $197,520.
Jason D. Hartnell, 1410 Canter Way, Ayden, residential alteration, $30,240.
Judson Pope LLC, 125-A N.C. 102 West, Ayden, restaurant renovation, $516,560.
CRJS Properties LLC, 3163 Emery Drive, Greenville, single-family house with attached garage, $309,280.
Terry Dean Smith, 2319 Pleasant Place Lane, Greenville, pool, $83,000.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Inspections Department issued the following permits for Dec. 4-10:
Charquila Symonette, 2212 Papas Place, Greenville, Lot 13, deck, $10,000.
Gary Jay Lilley, 3146 Trellis Road, Greenville, residential alteration, $27,760.
Scott McIntyre, 317 Third St., Ayden, residential renovation, $14,000.
Tadeusz Spiewak, 3134 Bonner Road, Ayden, residential alteration, no estimate.
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 924 Whiskey Court, Grimesland, single-family house with attached garage, $204,440.
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 1007 Whiskey Court, Grimesland, single-family house with attached garage, $297,320.
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 3029 Lucas Court, Greenville, single-family house with attached garage, $236,840.
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 3041 Lucas Court, Greenville, single-family house with attached garage, $182,840.
Mark E. Desomma, 7511 Main St., Bethel, roof addition to existing structure, $37,875.
Elwood D. Hewitt, 1010 N.C. 118, Grifton, pool, $11,520.
William Donald Beaman, 3330 Dail-Beaman Lane, Greenville, workshop without plumbing, no estimate.
TOWN OF WINTERVILLE
The Town of Winterville Inspections Department issued the following permit for Dec. 9-13:
D.R. Horton Inc., 3179 Streamside Lane, new single-family dwelling, $130,494.