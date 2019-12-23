The following deeds of trust were recorded with the Pitt County Registrar of Deeds from Nov. 28-Dec. 4.
Stanley B. Mills, Janet T. Mills to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $134,000
Jason Klingensmith, Amy Klingensmith to Quicken Loans Inc. $476,000
Veronica Ward to Local Govt. Federal Credit Union $144,500
Timothy Andrew Webster to First National Bank of Pennsylvania $177,671
William Seth Hawkins, Leslie Vandiford Hawkins to Wells Fargo Bank NA $139,650
Cedar Run Capital LLC to Select Bank & Trust Company $1,103,500
Trina F. Norfleet to Alcova Mortgage LLC $185,000
Jennifer B. Hindle (a/k/a Jennifer B. DelFabbro) to Quicken Loans Inc. $117,114
Abbey Patrick, Michael Patrick to Quicken Loans Inc. $154,800
Jason S. Hamilton, Hannah M. Hamilton to JPMorgan Chase Bank NA $200,000
Ivie Dontae Dixon to Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group LLC $180,000
David Brayboy, Paula Brayboy to State Employees’ Credit Union $200,000
Michael Hal Conger Jr., Valerie Mills Conger to Southern Bank and Trust Company $100,000
Michael Brooks Braswell, Ashley Jean Braswell to Alcova Mortgage LLC $166,479
Maria Altieri, Robert Altieri to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $419,000
William Thaddius Dove Jr., Erin Flynn Dove to Quicken Loans Inc. $258,400
Vincent O. Wright, Stephanie R. Wright to Allegheny Casualty Company $175,000
Christopher Jacob Cruz, Diana Irene Cruz to Branch Banking and Trust Company $117,000
Chloe Michelle Linton, Jamie David Linton to Local Govt. Federal Credit Union $122,000
Joseph D. Fries, Anne M. Cary to Caliber Home Loans Inc. $218,500
Gary Alan Bridges, Melinda Mixon Bridges to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $247,200
Kevin J. Mignosa, Michele Mignosa to Alcova Mortgage LLC $185,449
Taylor Humphrey to American Neighborhood Mortgage Acceptance Company LLC $142,500
G. Douglas Daughtry, Tammy K. Daughtry to Alcova Mortgage LLC $154,800
Henry Thomas Eddins III to Branch Banking and Trust Company $133,650
Helene F. Cummings to Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group LLC $123,820
Leeza Gray King to Affiliated Mortgage Services (a/n/o Southern Bank and Trust Company) $160,000
Javier Bravo, Martha Bravo to Home Point Financial Corporation $139,200
Jeffrey A. Wakefield, Jessica P. Wakefield to USAA Federal Savings Bank $273,000
Robert D. Roach, Cheryl W. Roach to Reliance First Capital LLC $182,000
Albert V. Lewis Jr., Donna C. Lewis to Branch Banking and Trust Company $440,000
Danny Nichols, Elizabeth Taylor Nichols to TowneBank-Consumer $220,000
Timothy Morales, Tanya N. Morales to On Q Financial Inc. $278,000
Brittany T. Wiggins, Shannondor J. Wiggins to American Neighborhood Mortgage Acceptance Company LLC $237,616
James Lashley, Emily Lashley to Mortgage Research Center LLC (d/b/a Veterans United Home Loans) $364,900
Daniel Kerley, Samantha Kerley to Fifth Third Bank NA $145,200
Dorothy T. Lassiter to Local Govt. Federal Credit Union $147,700
Bruce Charles Rosenberger Jr., Holly E. Rosenberger to Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC $204,555
Benjamin Alden Rhyne, Kristien Huntington-Rhyne to Affiliated Mortgage Services (a/n/o Southern Bank and Trust Company) $150,350
Visionary Properties & Development LLC to Southern Bank and Trust Company $291,913
The following deeds of trust were recorded with the Pitt County Registrar of Deeds from Nov. 21-27.
William Valdis Ellegor Jr., Maranda Faison to Caliber Home Loans Inc. $246,561
Ellis A. Pickens to Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group LLC $165,520
Kimberly Dickens to Branch Banking and Trust Company $171,000
Leigh Nobles, Shada V. Nobles to PennyMac Loan Services LLC $260,750
Eric Singleton (a/k/a Eric Miles Singleton) to Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc. (d/b/a Silverton Mortgage) $106,837
Priscilla Prunczik to Highlands Residential Mortgage Ltd. $110,105
Bridgette H. Uvalle, Marcos A. Uvalle to Affiliated Mortgage Services (a/n/o Southern Bank and Trust Company) $302,100
Martha R. Ange, Christopher T. Ange to Branch Banking and Trust Company $250,800
Richie A. Eakes to State Employees’ Credit Union $171,500
Bryan Dunn, Lou Anne Dunn to Branch Banking and Trust Company $475,000
Cameron Thomas, Yvonne Christman to State Employees’ Credit Union $184,000
Douglas Louis Gomes, Katherine Herring to TowneBank Mortgage $236,000
Braxton Squires, Alexis Squires to State Employees’ Credit Union $274,000
Joseph F. Motola, Charlotte A. Motola to New Day Financial LLC: $272,499
John C. Wickham, Charlene W. Wickham to Southern Bank and Trust Company $111,200
Roberta Fretwell to Affiliated Mortgage Services (a/n/o Southern Bank and Trust Company) $100,000
Sheila M. Hunter-White, Charles Thomas White to TowneBank Mortgage $270,000
Domika D. Dunn to State Employees’ Credit Union $181,800
Blake Willis, Emma Lynn Willis to USAA Federal Savings Bank $255,000
HSI Greenville Investments LLC to Union Bank $335,000
Kevin Craig McCall, Nancy Louise McCall to Branch Banking and Trust Company $100,000
Melissa I. Johnson (a/k/a Melissa I. Baston), Blake Dwayne Boston to Quicken Loans Inc. $138,750
Christine J. Robinett, Fritz D. Robinett to Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group LLC $174,000
Michelle Renee Blount, Keith Blount to Blue Ridge Bank NA $207,575
Eastern Investments LLC to First Bank $209,000
Walter Pollard, Betty E. Pollard to TowneBank $375,000
John Heath, Allyson Heath to Branch Banking and Trust Company $176,700
Christopher Tucker, Natasha D. Tucker to Local Govt. Federal Credit Union $170,500
Calvin Roberson, Lucile Roberson to Village Capital & Investment LLC $167,286
Roxanne Wynne to State Employees’ Credit Union $150,000
Samuel F. Sears Jr., Staci E. Sears to Bank of America NA $100,000
Christine Nguyen, Cindy Cao to Robert J. Rich Jr. $100,000
Bradley Cecil Gaskins, Cristy Evelyn Gaskins to Southern Bank and Trust Company $240,000
Mamta Jani to JPMorgan Chase Bank NA $307,200
Mike Stumbaugh, Sara Caropreso to State Employees’ Credit Union $171,090
Jon P. Davis, Apryle F. Davis to Guaranteed Rate Inc. $368,000
Luke A. Hagee, Rebecca D. Hagee to American Neighborhood Mortgage Acceptance Company LLC $156,000
Ralph Kenneth Smith Jr., Rebecca Skinner Smith to Affiliated Mortgage Services (a/n/o Southern Bank and Trust Company) $287,100
Laura A. Nelson to Alcova Mortgage LLC $207,200
Allen R. Best, Carmen Best to DHI Mortgage Company Ltd. $225,240
Alexander Zsoldos, Shellie Zsoldos to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $219,000
Ponderosa Equity LLC to Dogwood State Bank $265,000
E.H. Blount Construction Company LLC to Union Bank $1,500,000
88 Western LLC to CresCom Bank $1,296,000
Danny A. Roach, Patricia B. Roach to Wells Fargo Bank NA $267,000
Collice Clyde Moore Jr. to Alcova Mortgage LLC $335,000
Martin Alexander Harrell to On Q Financial Inc. $114,141
Jessica Page Barfield to Alcova Mortgage LLC $135,000
Glenn Charles Cauvin to TowneBank Mortgage $160,000
Michael Brandon Manning, Pamela B. Manning to First National Bank of Pennsylvania $310,750
Amanda Meyer Nichols, David Grady Nichols III to Angel Oak Home Loans LLC $241,530
Joseph Dominic Biscardi to Angel Oak Home Loans LLC $126,320
Barbara Joan Connold to AgCarolina Farm Credit ACA $160,500
Ruben Carnell Sloan III, Kristi C. Sloan to Affiliated Mortgage Services (a/n/o Southern Bank and Trust Company) $938,831
Adam Harrison Bishop, Wendy B. Bishop to Navy Federal Credit Union $350,847
Shannon P. Moore, Shawn O. Moore to Citizens Bank NA $283,392
Marc Downing, Madison Shook to Affiliated Mortgage Services (a/n/o Southern Bank and Trust Company) $344,375
Jose Alexis Maldonado to Branch Banking and Trust Company $127,546
First National Bank of Pennsylvania to A. Sydes Construction Inc. $15,000,000 (amendment)