The following new corporations in Pitt and neighboring counties filed Nov. 28-Dec. 4 with the N.C. Secretary of State’s office:
2 J’s Cattle Company LLC, agent William H. Jones II, 3608 Woodlawn Road, Rocky Mount.
Advanced Metering Services of South Carolina LLC, agent Eddie H. Patton, 217 Connecticut Drive, Chocowinity.
Barnes Investments LLC, agent Kyle W. Barnes, 167 Everett Road, Washington.
Click Photography & Media LLC, agent Rafael Mendez, 2108 Royal Drive, Winterville.
Danielle Walsh LLC, agent Danielle S. Walsh, 3803 Charleston Court, Greenville.
Elite Hemp Co. Inc., agent Michael Peaden, 924 Northwoods Drive, Greenville.
ENA-VBA LLC, agent M. Carney Taylor Jr., 511 Paladin Drive, Greenville.
Farrow Logistical Support LLC, agent Walter J. Farrow, 1111 English Colony Place, Washington.
Head’s Home Improvement LLC, agent Donnie Murphy Head Jr., 1108 Peanut Road, Snow Hill.
JTP Properties LLC, agent Jason T. Pair, 105A Trade St., Greenville.
Little Loves LLC, agent Alex Pappas, CPA, PA, 502-C Red Banks Road, Greenville.
Martin Family Automotive Enterprises Inc., agent Michael S. Martin, 3012 S. Memorial Drive, Greenville.
Poplar Branch Catering Company LLC, agent Kimberly Smith Moore, 10795 County Home Road, Ayden.
Prim Proper Posh LLC, agent Renee Burt, 7164 Red Oak Battleboro Road, Battleboro.
Saavy Shae LLC, agent Shamica Danielle Long Lane, 1117 Newsome St., Tarboro.
SludgeCo LLC, agent James W. McLawhorn Jr., 507 Sturbridge Drive, Snow Hill.
SunFlower Properties NC LLC, agent James P. Wynn, 300 Cotanche St., Greenville.
Sweat Equity 3 LLC, agent Robert Bruce Moore Jr., 1968 Cornerstone Drive, Winterville.
Tar River Investment Holdings Inc., agent Robert J. Warren, 207 W. Hamlet St., Pinetops.
TJ’s Tax, Notary, & Bookkeeping Services Inc., agent Thelma R. Johnson, 3436 Beaman Old Creek Road, Snow Hill.
TKW Transportation Inc., agent Kelvin W. Crudup, 1444 Jeffreys Road, Ste. 309, Rocky Mount.