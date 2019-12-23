The following deeds were recorded with the Pitt County Register of Deeds from Nov. 28-Dec. 4. Each $2 in revenue stamps is equal to $1,000 in valuation. (No fee required)
Liberato Biscardi, Antonietta Micaela Biscardi to Jason Klingensmith, Amy Klingensmith: Lot 50, Corey Ridge, Section Two, Phase Two, Winterville Township $952
James L. Marsal (individually and as executor), Elizabeth S. Marsal to Veronica Ward: Lot 4, Wyngate subdivision, Section 1 $290
Grimes Built Construction LLC to Timothy Andrew Webster: Lot 1, Kinsaul Place East, Arthur Township $362
David R. Villari to PNNS Enterprises Inc.: Lot 104B, Brook Hollow, Section Three, Greenville Township $300
Brandon Lee Hendricks, Lauren Roughton Hendricks to William Seth Hawkins, Leslie Vandiford Hawkins: Lot 31, Sutton Farms subdivision, Phase 2 $294
Mark Rowe, Lauren Rowe to Emily Wyatt, Tyler Jenkin: Lot 87, Westpointe, Section 9 $186
Ramon B. Latham to Cedar Run Capital LLC: 1.41 acres, Bethel Township $398
Dexter Randolph, Kristal Randolph to Bryan T. Everette: 22.37 acres $120
William Holden Shivers, Laura Jazett Shivers to Trina F. Norfleet: Lot 26, Woodridge North, Phase III $370
Phillip Schutt, Amanda Schutt (a/k/a Amanda L. Schutt) to Ivie Dontae Dixon: Lots 33 and 34 (portion), Block B, Red Banks, Winterville Township $360
Estate of Delmon Ford, Patricia Ann Ford (executrix) to David Brayboy, Paula Brayboy: 9.99 acres, Grifton Township; Grifton Township $400
William T. Dove Jr., Erin F. Dove to Maria Altieri, Robert Altieri: Lot 115, Ironwood cluster subdivision, Phase IV, Falkland Township $838
Franklin L. Baggett Jr., Debra W. Baggett to Kathleen Ann Cruz: Lot 182, Block H, Treetops, Section 7, Phase 2, Winterville Township $185
Samuel F. Cox (individually and as trustee), Gina Cavanaugh Cox, Willie D. Cox Jr., David Bryan Cox, Cox Farm Properties LLC to Samuel F. Cox (trustee): 78.30 acres, 121.49 acres and 23.20 acres (with exception) quitclaim
Samuel Fleming Cox (individually and d/b/a Cox Brothers), Gina Cavanaugh Cox, David Bryan Cox (individually and d/b/a Cox Brothers) to Samuel Fleming Cox (trustee), David Bryan Cox (trustee): 30.25 acres, 2.00 acres, 0.29 acres, 77.00 acres, 51.37 acres and 27.50 acres (with exception) quitclaim
Jason Alexander Buschman to William T. Dove Jr., Erin F. Dove: Lot 116, Ironwood cluster subdivision, Phase V, Falkland Township $646
Wayne O. Meads Sr., Susan D. Meads to ATM Properties LLC: Lot 42, Twisting Creek subdivision, Section 2, Phase 2 $106
Wang Property LLC to Christopher Jacob Cruz, Diana Irene Cruz: Lot 33, Abbott Farms South, Section 2, Ayden Township $234
Cynthia F. Kaylor (trustee) to Cynthia F. Kaylor: 30.28 acres, Farmville
Cynthia F. Kaylor, Robert W. Kaylor to William Harrison Kaylor: 30.28 acres, Farmville
Kenneth E. Haigler to Greenville Community Christian Church Inc.: Lot 2-D, Block A, Williamsburg Manor gift
Jimmy Wallace Jr., Charlotte Hoggard Wallace to Joseph D. Fries, Anne M. Cary: parcel, Ayden Township $460
Ora C. Smith to Barbara J. Moore, Alice J. George: Lot 3, Alexander Brown subdivision, Section 1, Bethel Township quitclaim
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC to Gary Alan Bridges, Melinda Mixon Bridges: Lot 162, Paramore Farms cluster subdivision, Phase 3 $620
Greenbrier Realty Company Inc. to Tipton Rentals LLC: Lot 17, Block F, Lynndale East subdivision, Section 4, Winterville Township $160
Nicholas Costa, Shelby Hunt to Taylor Humphrey: parcel, Chicod Township; 0.144 acres, Chicod Township $300
Anthony Lamont Harris, Ventonia K. Harris to Henry Thomas Eddins III, William Augustus Eddins: Lot 29, Avon Ridge subdivision, Grimesland Township $298
Leeza Gray King to Helene F. Cummings: Unit 104, Building 1946, Tara Condominium Complex, Winterville Township $273
James Scramlin, Tressa Scramlin to Leeza Gray King: Lot 50, Main Street subdivision, Phase 5, Winterville Township $406
Martin L. Lovell to Jeffrey A. Wakefield, Jessica P. Wakefield: Lot 34, Brandy Creek, Phase 2 $550
Woodrow Don Casey Jr. to Hugh Barwick Rental LLC: 0.093 acre and 0.343 acre, Queen and Railroad streets, Grifton $240
Gregory Lee Letchworth, Ashley Erin Letchworth to Hang Ang Luu: Lot 31B, Williamsbrook East, Greenville $198
Travis Bright, Merrill Bright to Ana Bick-Lane: Lot 6, Hollywood Acres, Section 2 $60
Cecil R. Goddard Jr. to Herbert G. Worthington, Deanna B. Worthington: two lots $70
Blackwood, Parrott & Roberson LLC to Regwall Properties LLC: Lot 16, Blackwood Ridge, Section 2, Phase 2 $150
Kevin L. Douglas, Toni G. Douglas to Timothy Morales, Tanya N. Morales: Lot 145, Cedar Ridge subdivision, Phase II $676
Will Kuhn Homes LLC to Shannondor J. Wiggins, Brittany T. Wiggins: Lot 97, Westhaven South, Section Two $484
CRJS Properties LLC to James Lashley, Emily Lashley: Lot 3, Poplar Grove West subdivision, Chicod Township $730
Joseph Nicholas Haddock to Jamie Wiggs Haddock: parcel, Grifton Township quitclaim
John W. Shepherd, Susan Lee to Daniel A. Kerley, Samantha A. Kerley: parcel, Farmville Township $363
Reggie Spain Construction LLC to Tan Huynh, Nhung Huynh: Lot 16, Kittrell Farms Patio Homes, Section 1, Phase 2 $350
Michael R. Silverthorne, Mary Jennette Silverthorne to Frank Clair Jones Jr.: 1.34 acres, Pactolus Township $58
Grady I. Ingle (substitute trustee), William R. Echols (trustee) to Scribe Pointe Properties LLC: Lot 40, Crescent Ridge subdivision, Section 2, Greenville $296
Marcella Brodie, Steven Brodie, Jontel Brown, David Thomas Wright, Glenda Wright, Dorothy Teel (individually and as administrator), Erma Moore, David Moore, William Arthur Telfair, Bobbie Telfair, Davis Telfair, Darlene Telfair, Shonda Dalton, Charles Dalton Jr., Christina Smith, Steven Smith, Faith Waller-Bryant, Walter Bryant, Dorothy Wilson, Ruby Wilson Heard, Sherry Wilson, Cathy Patrick to Benjamin Alden Rhyne, Kristien D. Huntington-Rhyne: Lot 6, Block B, West Haven III $310