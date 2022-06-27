Countenance, an East Carolina University student magazine, has won the 2022 Silver Crown award from the Columbia Scholastic Press Association.
Countenance is a long-form feature magazine that has been produced by students in the ECU School of Communication since 2017. It is published by the Daily Reflector in Greenville.
The Crown Awards are the highest recognition given by the association to a student print or digital medium for overall excellence. Publications are judged on excellence as shown by their design, photography, concept, coverage and writing. A total of 817 publications were eligible for judging by association members in the United States and abroad.
“I’m thrilled that Countenance received this recognition from peer teachers and advisers who review student publications for the Columbia Scholastic Press Association,” said ECU professor of communication Cindy Elmore.
“I’m always proud of the work my students do in the feature writing class, but getting national recognition for a magazine that showcases some of their work is even better, she said.
Elmore teaches the fall feature writing class where students create the magazine content, and professor Barbara Bullington teaches the spring desktop publishing class where students design the magazine.
Students in these classes learn tangible skills such as how to use Photoshop to enhance photos, how to use Illustrator to create infographics, and how to write and edit for professional publications.
“Although most students have created news articles, this a chance to see what happens behind the scenes of a publication as the written word is combined with graphics and design for an actual (and quite large) readership,” Bullington said. “Additionally, they learn teamwork since everyone plays a role in the process of creating the magazine.”
“I believe that writing for Countenance has not only helped me grow as a writer but has also expanded my knowledge and interest in print journalism,” said ECU feature writing student Caroline Inderlied. “Throughout the process of developing my story idea, conducting interviews and piecing my article together, my critical thinking, editing skills and professionalism were put to the test.”
Countenance is distributed to more than 25,000 households in the Greenville, Rocky Mount, Elizabeth City, Wilson and Washington, N.C., areas via local newspapers.
Founded in 1925, the CSPA unites student editors and faculty advisers to produce student newspapers, magazines, yearbooks and online media.
Students come from public, private and church-related schools and colleges from the United States and from international schools following an American plan of education.