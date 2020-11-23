U.S. Secretary of Labor Eugene Scalia recognized Eastern Carolina Vocational Center as one of the 675 recipients of the 2020 HIRE Vets Medallion GOLD Award during an award ceremony at the U.S. Department of Labor.
ECVC earned the award after applying earlier this year. The Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military Veterans Act (HIRE Vets Act) Medallion Program is the only federal award program that recognizes job creators who successfully recruit, hire, and retain veterans.
“ECVC is truly honored to receive this recognition for the second consecutive year from the U.S. Department of Labor,” said Lisa Ward-Ross, president/CEO. “Hiring veterans is a priority for us because we know what they bring to the table — leadership, technical skills, and strong work values.
“Their service mindset helps support both ECVC’s mission and our ultimate customers — the warfighters we supply. We are extremely proud of each veteran team member we add to the ECVC family,”Ward-Ross said.
ECVC joins 674 other companies from 49 states, plus the District of Columbia, that have shown a commitment to hiring veterans and also ensuring that they have a long-term career and growth plan that uses the diverse skills they acquired through their military service.
The HIRE Vets Medallion Award is based on a number of criteria, ranging from veteran hiring and retention to providing veteran-specific resources, leadership programming, dedicated human resources, and compensation and tuition assistance programs — with requirements varying for large, medium, and small employers.
ECVC is the largest employer of persons with disabilities in eastern North Carolina and one of Pitt County’s largest manufacturing employers.
It holds more than a dozen federal contracts for products including batteries, battery terminal adapters, picture frames, drill bits, pipe cleaners and pushpins.
ECVC also has a variety of other business lines, including commercial assembly, packaging, warehousing, commingled recycling sorting and janitorial/sanitizing services. Every year, ECVC places more than 80 individuals with disabilities into jobs with a variety of Pitt County employers. www.ECVCinc.com for more information.
The HIRE Vets Medallion Award is earned by leading businesses that demonstrate unparalleled commitment to attracting and retaining veterans. The 2021 HIRE Vets Medallion Program will open to employers on Jan. 31, 2021. For more information about the program and the application process, visit www.HIREVets.gov.