Emerge Gallery & Art Center has announced the creation and launch of a new online gallery shop.
This shop will feature Emerge’s Artist of the Month and its monthly exhibition artworks.
The January lineup includes Jacob Herrmann, January’s Artist of the Month, and exhibiting artists Aaron Yocum and Jun S. Vasconcelos.
Herrmann is a potter and an East Carolina University alum who lives in Wilmington. Yocum is a mixed media sculptor from Raleigh. Vasconcelos is a painter, originally from Brazil, who now lives in Greenville.
The online gallery shop has been created to increase artists’ sale capabilities and to increase the gallery’s audience.
All of the artwork included in the shop is also available and on display in Emerge’s physical gallery spaces. The online gallery shop allows patrons who cannot visit Emerge in person to shop from the comfort of their homes, according to a news release.
Shipping is not available for exhibition artworks and items purchased are for pick up only.
Exhibition artworks purchased throughout the month must remain on site until the conclusion of the exhibition period. Works purchased from the Artist of the Month are eligible for shipping but may be picked up in store or curbside.
Emerge’s mission includes promoting artists and making art accessible to the county, officials said. This online gallery shop will continue to assist us in this endeavor.
Visit the online gallery shop at www.emergegallery.com/gallery/sales-gallery.
Emerge Gallery & Art Center, Home of the Pitt County Arts Council, is a non-profit arts organization dedicated to enhancing the quality of life in Pitt County by promoting artists and arts organizations, educating through the arts, and making the arts accessible to the entire community.
Emerge Gallery & Art Center also offers a variety of workshops and classes for youth and adults in pottery, metal design/jewelry, painting, drawing and more. The facility has two galleries with rotating exhibitions and a sales gallery featuring local art.
The Youth Public Arts Project & Art is Good Medicine are two outreach programs benefitting at-risk youth and those affected by cancer.
Emerge is located at 404 S. Evans St. in downtown Greenville. Visit www.emergegallery.com, call 551-6947 or e-mail info@emergegallery.com for additional information.
The gallery is open from 1-8:30 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday and from 1-4 p.m. Friday-Saturday.