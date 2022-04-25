FARMVILLE — Deena and Jay Johnson held a “grand re-opening” last month for Farmville Flower Basket and Gifts, to celebrate a successful remodel. Supporters visited the store on to browse new merchandise and the upgraded building.
The remodel included installing new flooring, new windows and a new awning. The store’s signage also was upgraded adding a large, exterior sign to the top of the building.
The town’s chamber of commerce voiced support for the renovation. Executive Director Lori Drake said, “It is always wonderful when a store renovates and expands, and we are thrilled that Farmville Flower Basket and Gifts is celebrating this milestone in a thriving and vibrant community.”
Deena Johnson said that the reason for the remodel was to expand the sales floor and increase merchandise capacity. When the couple purchased the flower shop in 2013, they began selling gifts along with their arrangements. Now, they offer services like custom monogramming and tuxedo rentals.
The store’s shelves are lined with a variety of products like decorative candles, tote bags, stuffed animals and socks.
The store houses an extensive Simply Southern collection that includes T-shirts, dresses, raincoats and even beach chairs. There also are jewelry displays and mannequins sporting different outfits throughout the store. Customers had plenty to browse through during the evening; there is something for everyone.
As the March 31 event came to an end, the owners raffled off several items including Simply Southern gift certificates, decoration sets and a 55-quart BrüMate BrüTank cooler.
The Johnsons thanked those who participated in the raffle and attended the event. Visit the newly renovated store at 3756 S. Main St., Farmville.