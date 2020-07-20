Dr. Clinton E. Faulk was named chairman of the Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (PM&R) at East Carolina University’s Brody School of Medicine, effective April 1.
Faulk is a full professor for Brody and also serves as the chief of service and medical director for Vidant Rehabilitation Center, medical director of the Vidant Wound Healing Center, and the program director for the ECU PM&R Residency Training Program.
Faulk completed his PM&R residency training program and served as chief resident at Vidant Medical Center/Pitt County Memorial Hospital in 2005. He began his career with ECU Physicians in the PM&R department in 2005 as a clinical assistant professor and as the assistant residency program director.
Faulk developed a required fourth-year medical student clerkship rotation in PM&R, one of only several in the country, and served as the clerkship director from 2009-14.
In 2010, Faulk became the vice chairman in the PM&R department and served until 2019, when he became interim chairman. Faulk became the ECU PM&R residency program director and medical director for the Vidant Wound Healing Center in 2013. Over this past year, Faulk has served as the interim chief of service and medical director for the Vidant Rehabilitation Center.
“Dr. Faulk has provided tremendous leadership not only through his interim role as department chair but in classroom instruction and the field of physical medicine and rehabilitation,” said Dr. Mark Stacy, Brody dean and vice chancellor for ECU’s Division of Health Sciences. “His experience lends itself to a firm understanding of the needs of patients in our community and beyond, and we are pleased that he will continue to bring outstanding knowledge and skill to Brody’s department leadership team.”
Faulk earned his Doctor of Medicine degree in 2001 from the University of Sint Eustatius School of Medicine–Netherlands-Antilles and completed residency training in 2005 at Pitt County Memorial Hospital. Prior to medical school, he was a registered respiratory therapist at the Shock Trauma Center/University of Maryland in Baltimore.
His clinical skills and interests include stroke rehabilitation, pulmonary rehabilitation, spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, amputee care, limb preservation, wound care and hyperbaric medicine and musculoskeletal/sports medicine.
Faulk is board certified by the American Board of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation. He has physician certifications in wound medicine and surgery and in hyperbaric medicine. His professional memberships include the American Academy of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, the Association of Academic Physiatrist, American College of Clinical Wound Specialists, American College of Hyperbaric Medicine and the American Professional Wound Care Association, among others. He is the author of numerous publications, presentations and training courses.