GREENVILLE
The City of Greenville Inspections Department issued the following permits for Jan. 18-22:
Aldridge & Southerland Builders Inc., 208 E. Arlington Blvd., commercial addition, $20,000.
CH Powell Inc., 506 Mattox Road 14, commercial addition, $15,000.
Mastec Network Solutions, 4330 Dickinson Ave. A, commercial alteration, $18,100.
CareMaster LLC, 2600 E. Fire Tower Road, commercial alteration, $29,000.
Cooke & Associates Construction Company Inc., 317 S.E. Greenville Blvd., commercial alteration, $157,905.
J. Harrelson Co. Inc., 1701 Dickinson Ave. 108, commercial alteration, $120,000.
R. Richard Miller, 2315 Dickinson Ave. 100, commercial alteration, $123,970.
No contractor/owner listed, 115 Wilkshire Drive, residential addition, $15,000.
Carolina East Home Improvements LLC, 508 Mary Lee Court, Winterville, residential addition, $15,000.
CareMaster LLC, 209 Chowan Road, residential alteration, $122,980.
No contractor/owner listed, 219 Beth St., residential alteration, $113,355.
TW Construction LLC, 501 Haw Drive, residential alteration, $7,000.
No contractor/owner listed, 311 Harvey Drive, residential alteration, $54,505.
Coltrain Construction and Remodeling Inc., 507 Guilder Lane J14, residential alteration, $38,000.
B & M Roofing Contractors, 2401 N. Memorial Drive, commercial roofing, $147,400.
B & M Roofing Contractors, 3016 E. 10th St., commercial roofing, $130,460.
Curtis Construction Co. Inc., 911 S. Memorial Drive, commercial roofing, $88,000.
Tozer Builders Inc., 3016 Rolston Road, residential single-family, $830,000.
Spain Builders LLP, 730 Megan Drive, residential single-family, $257,000.
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 617 Knoll Circle, residential single-family, $199,950.
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 713 Knoll Circle, residential single-family, $240,675.
Mark Smith LLC, 2040 Sedbrook Lane, residential single-family, $343,800.
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 237 Jack Place, Winterville, residential single-family, $265,575.
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 2144 Moxie Lane, residential single-family, $370,200.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Inspections Department issued the following permits for Jan. 6-12:
Amy Lynn Dickinson, 285 Sandalwood Drive, Grifton, residential garage, no estimate.
Bent Creek Farms LLC, 3824 Britt Farm Road, Farmville, detached residential accessory, no estimate.
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 946 Whiskey Court, Grimesland, single-family house with attached garage, $242,560.
Caviness & Cates Building and Development Company, 190 Turner Run Drive, Greenville, single-family house with attached garage, $232,160.
Caviness & Cates Building and Development Company, 125 Turner Run Drive, single-family house with attached garage, $288,440.
Delton R. Swindell, 2129 Oakley Road, Stokes, deck, $2,094.
SAMT LLC, 521 Alton Village Drive, single-family house with attached garage, $199,680.
SECURE Inc., 9531 County Home Road, Ayden, single-family house, $89,600.
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 3061 Lucas Court, detached residential accessory, $50,000.
Jean G. Davis, 759 Red Birch Lane, porch, no estimate.
Eric Pollard, 2103 Briley Road, residential storage building, no estimate.
Khalil Obeid, 5135 County Home Road, sign, no estimate.
Linda Ann Bowen, 2058 Manning Road, foundation for existing structure, $4,800.
Curtis R. Forbes, 8328 County Home Road, Ayden, detached residential accessory, no estimate.
Frances C. Parker, 4918 N.C. 33 West, Tarboro, roof addition to existing structure, no estimate.
Happy Trail Farms LLC, 2221 Briley Road, single-family house, $113,600.
James E. Nay, 4077 Hams Woods Lane, foundation for existing structure, no estimate.
P & CHC LLC, 4697 Pleasant Plain Road, Ayden, single-family house, $151,840.
P & CHC LLC, 4707 Pleasant Plain Road, Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $183,240.
Reggie Spain Homes LLC, 2122 Harris Ridge Road, Winterville, single-family house with attached garage, $213,640.
Thomas Franklin Horton, 337 Third St., Ayden, residential storage building, no estimate.