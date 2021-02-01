The following deeds of trust were recorded with the Pitt County Registrar of Deeds from Dec. 31-Jan. 6:
Ndiagna Sene, Edwin Glenn Cherry to Broker Solutions Inc. (d/b/a New American Funding) $215,201
Anthony McDuffie to State Employees’ Credit Union $202,000
Melissa G. Bryant to American Neighborhood Mortgage Acceptance Company LLC $199,224
Thomas Hamm to Quicken Loans LLC $150,000
Bianca Iodice, Ronilson Barbosa to PrimeLending, A PlainsCapital Company $612,500
Farrah H. Owens, Richard G. Owens to Quicken Loans LLC $136,000
Danielle Hoo-Fatt to Affiliated Mortgage Services (a/n/o Southern Bank and Trust Company) $315,000
Brandie Sherod-Harrell to Caliber Home Loans Inc. $204,232
Pair Investments LLC to Donald Southerland $130,000
Edward Andrew Haddock, Jeaninne L. Haddock to PennyMac Loan Services LLC $192,477
First United Pentecostal Church of Greenville, N.C. to Southern Bank and Trust Company $1,750,000
Ayden Mobile Estates LLC to Charlotte Metro Federal Credit Union $802,500
Greenville Mobile Estates LLC to Charlotte Metro Federal Credit Union $540,000
Vanrack Inc. to United Bank $1,000,000
Christopher Goodwin, Christina Goodwin to Bank of America NA $239,000
AMS Properties LLC to Southern Bank and Trust Company $126,800
Mahesh Nandwani, Komal Nandwani to Truist Bank $108,675
James Michael Whitehurst, Leigh Ann Whitehurst to AgCarolina Farm Credit ACA $110,000
Clara Pitt, Dennis E. Pitt to Truist Bank $198,400
Daniel Augustus Allette, Miriam Carmelita Allette to Affiliated Mortgage Services (a/n/o Southern Bank and Trust Company) $112,500
Linda J. Warren to Quicken Loans LLC $134,000
Roger P. Barefoot, Anna H. Barefoot to State Employees’ Credit Union $100,000
Jacque Price Sauls to Quicken Loans LLC $162,000
Paul Stephen Russell, Kimberly Tyer Russell to DHI Mortgage Company Ltd. $244,150
Joseph Lee Thompson to DHI Mortgage Company Ltd. $271,490
Walter Thomas Heritage, Emily S. Heritage to Truist Bank $237,000
Judy Spell-Dupree, Blaney B. Dupree to Quicken Loans LLC $112,000
Jonathan L. Anderson, Karen Crawley Anderson to Truist Bank $330,500
Shadman Memarian, Andrew Douglas Geston to Evansville Teachers Federal Credit Union $268,000
Tyler D. Warren, Luanne B. Warren to Truist Bank $147,000
Michael Wayne Haddock, Sarah Haddock to Local Government Federal Credit Union $132,000
Robert B. Conway, Diana H. Conway to State Employees’ Credit Union $176,000
Amy McDowell, Sterling McDowell to Quicken Loans LLC $140,000
Kyle A. Chase, Shaniece Fredrena Furlow to State Employees’ Credit Union $222,000
The following deeds of trust were recorded with the Pitt County Registrar of Deeds from Dec. 24-30:
Teresa Taylor Woods to State Employees’ Credit Union $105,000
Thomas Buie Dorsey, Betty Octigan Dorsey to State Employees’ Credit Union $110,000
Daryl Elijah Jarman, Leigh Ann Jarman to State Employees’ Credit Union $182,000
Beverly Rogers Foreman to Local Government Federal Credit Union $114,500
Scott W. Stanton, Tara M. Stanton to American Neighborhood Mortgage Acceptance Company LLC $234,000
Robin Carol Porter, William Lee Porter Jr. to Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group LLC $305,000
Jessica P. Spruill, Stephen Matthew Spruill to Angel Oak Home Loans LLC $114,500
Thomas Robert Tempel Jr., Kathleen Anne Tempel to AAFMAA Mortgage Services LLC $392,200
Vincent R. Jones, Joan A. Jones to Ameris Bank $240,000
Blair Rice Van Coutren to Affiliated Mortgage Services (a/n/o Southern Bank and Trust Company) $303,000
David K. Hutchinson, Mary Helen A. Hutchinson to Affiliated Mortgage Services (a/n/o Southern Bank and Trust Company) $925,000
Christopher Holt Humphreys, Taylor Evans Humphreys to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $260,000
Sunny Raj Fnu, Payal Kishore to loandepot.com LLC $175,000
Charles E. Coddington to Intercontinental Capital Group Inc. $195,112
Belinda Edwards Adams to Freedom Mortgage Corporation $135,931
Stacy Leonard Southerland to Movement Mortgage LLC $257,023
Alex Dixon to Intercoastal Mortgage LLC $120,000
Edwin R. Connelly, Cynthia M. Connelly to AAFMAA Mortgage Services LLC $489,680
Daniel B. Griffis III, Tiffany C. Griffis to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $100,000
James Bryant Beddard, Kathryn D. Beddard to Angel Oak Home Loans LLC $322,500
Randy Jay Hardee, Mary F. Hardee to Quicken Loans LLC $100,000
Henry Griffin, Beverly Griffin to New Day Financial LLC $107,000
Cecil Edwards, Narcelinia Edwards to New Day Financial LLC $175,890
Quentin Carter, Noreen Carter to NP Inc. $256,500
MSDG Greenville LLC to Centennial Bank $93,200,000
Sydney F. Dail, Logan W. Dail to State Employees’ Credit Union $129,500
Rodolfo Alvarado, Jamie Alvarado to American Neighborhood Mortgage Acceptance Company LLC $307,769
CT Propco LLC to Wells Fargo Bank NA $318,000,000
Mytajha C. Rascoe, Tres Freeman to State Employees’ Credit Union $179,000
Timothy Morales, Tanya N. Morales to On Q Financial Inc. $270,000
Zachary J. Domire, Jacquelyn E. Drake to United Wholesale Mortgage LLC $104,400
Thao N. Le, Brian Q. Tran to Inspire Home Loans Inc. $100,000
John M. Maxon, Carol A. Maxon to Angel Oak Home Loans LLC $326,250
Terry S. Credle, Amy S. Credle to EMM Loans LLC $393,600
EWT 52 LLC to Service Federal Credit Union $7,200,000 (amendment)
Carey Thomas Durant III, Binh Lien Durant to Wells Fargo Bank NA $298,300
Verano Place LLC to Southern Bank and Trust Company $425,000
Danielle Curran Castleberry, David Michael Castleberry to Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group LLC $171,500
Paula Fox, Randall Fox to Truist Bank $216,000
Robert Leon Barbee Jr., Cynthia Foy Barbee to Angel Oak Home Loans LLC $219,700
David Phillip Byrd, Elizabeth Berry Laughridge to State Employees’ Credit Union $243,000