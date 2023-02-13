The following deeds of trust were recorded with the Pitt County Register of Deeds from Oct. 27-Nov. 2:
David R. Damm, Lori L. Damm to Corporate Investors Mortgage Group Inc. $647,200
David R. Damm, Lori L. Damm to Corporate Investors Mortgage Group Inc. $647,200
Jenifer Harrod, Phillip Harrod to Intercoastal Mortgage LLC $393,485
Johnnie C. Phillips Jr., Tina Marie Phillips to Mortgage Research Center LLC (d/b/a Veterans United Home Loans) $460,450
Eugene Hugh Shannon, Margaret Newton Shannon to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $150,000
David Leon Rose to Alcova Mortgage LLC $211,105
Joseph Schwarzer, Melanie Schwarzer to Corporate Investors Mortgage Group Inc. $247,000
Houses BPR LLC to Southern Bank and Trust Company $500,000
Moshiur Rahman, Rahima Parvin, Md Ohid Murad to United Wholesale Mortgage LLC $489,000
Greenville Uptown Propco LLC to Pacific Life Insurance Company $152,750,000
Michael Nanney, Lana Nanney to American Neighborhood Mortgage Acceptance Company LLC $321,077
Gavin Whitley, Jolynn Walker to State Employees’ Credit Union $257,000
Briyanna Privott to Local Government Federal Credit Union $269,000
Chester W. Jarman, Robin Jarman to HomeBridge Financial Services Inc. $296,296
Craig W. Ellen, Kimberly H. Bolam to TowneBank Mortgage $379,905
Danielle Camille Neulist to Truist Bank $109,018
Grimes Built Construction LLC to First Bank $292,000
Grimes Built Construction LLC to First Bank $259,200
Grimes Built Construction LLC to First Bank $252,000
Grimes Built Construction LLC to First Bank $271,200
Hal F. Pruitt Jr., Kimberly Pruitt to American Heritage Lending LLC $124,500
Shepfam Properties 2 LLC to American Heritage Lending LLC $124,000
Shepfam Properties 2 LLC to American Heritage Lending LLC $124,000
Shepfam Properties 2 LLC to American Heritage Lending LLC $124,000
Charles David Delph, Holly Nicole Delph to Rocket Mortgage LLC (f/k/a Quicken Loans LLC) $216,000
Michael D. Browne, Lindsay L. Browne to State Employees’ Credit Union $220,500
Vincent Williams, Anna Williams to Truist Bank $265,050
Sapan Raval to Angel Oak Home Loans LLC $187,950
Michelle T. Hamilton to State Employees’ Credit Union $220,000
