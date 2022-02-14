GREENVILLE: The City of Greenville Inspections Department issued the following permits for Jan. 31-Feb. 4:
T.D. Goodwin Construction LLC, 3299 Frog Level Road, Greenville, commercial building, $300,000.
No contractor listed, 110 E. Fire Tower Road, Winterville, commercial alterations, $15,000.
Mastec Network Solutions, 2000 Chestnut St., commercial upgrade, $15,000.
Mastec Network Solutions, 2530 Charles Blvd., commercial upgrade, $15,000.
Muter Construction, 1100 S. Elm St., commercial repairs, $9,865,000.
ADS Security, 2920 Williams Road, commercial alterations, $2,123.50.
ADS Security, 506 Mattox Road 8, commercial alterations, $3,897.50.
MSS Inc., 600 Glen Dale Drive B2, commercial multi-family alteration, $4,000.
No contractor listed, 2543 Thomas Langston Road, Winterville, residential conversion, $30,000.
Ultimate Renovations, 4109 Countrydown Drive 140, residential conversion, $24,000.
Bleau Investments LLC (d/b/a Complete Property Maintenance), 711 Hidden Branches Close, Winterville, residential alteration, $20,000.
Falcon Crawl Space & Structural Repair LLC, 409 W. Fourth St., residential repair, $33,165.
Pennington Construction Inc., 3006 Westview Drive 11, residential interior alterations, $90,000.
Justice Home Improvements Inc., 2504 Royal Drive 426, Winterville, residential repair, $19,500.
Bleau Investments LLC (d/b/a Complete Property Maintenance), 107 Sunshine Lane B, Winterville, residential renovation, $27,000.
Saad Rentals LLC, 2121 S. Village Drive, residential interior alteration, $27,900.
Bleau Investments LLC (d/b/a Complete Property Maintenance), 1937 Tara Court 204, commercial re-roofing, $1,716,000.
No contractor listed, 917 Cortland Road, residential detached storage building, $7,200.
TVA Construction LLC, 700 Albemarle Ave., commercial storage, $14,000.
Target, 3040 Evans St. 117, commercial accessory structures, $13,000.
Pool Pros of Greenville LLC, 1702 Piccadilly Drive 474, Winterville, residential in-ground pool, $64,010.
Bedrock Pools & Landscape LLC, 3901 Kipling Court, residential in-ground pool, $72,000.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Inspections Department issued the following permits for Jan. 26-Feb. 1:
David S. Rusevlyan, 2992 Sheppard Mill Road, Greenville, single-family house, $206,360.
Ikie Christian, 4235 Holly St., Ayden, residential alteration, $14,400.
Matthew Michael Soddy, 2308 Sis Mills Road, Grimesland, single-family house with attached garage, $204,400.
Thomas R. Brown, 971 Northwoods Drive, Greenville, porch, $12,500.
Wallace Kallam, 419 Blackmoore Run, Ayden, detached residential accessory, no estimate.
Brantley Eric Houston, 2861 Major Smith Road, Greenville, storage building, $26,240.
Melanie Cruz Salas, 4912 N.C. 33 East, Greenville, commercial business, $24,960.
Tonnia Pollard, 440 Hart St., Ayden, commercial building addition, $46,080.
Derek Michael Steele, 473 Alton Village Drive, Greenville, pool, $25,600.
Ronald Rene Wynn Nolet, 4937 N.C. 222, Fountain, single-family house with attached garage, $214,960.
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 2929 Landon Drive, Greenville, single-family house with attached garage, $237,160.
Robert M. Harrington, 3793 Robinson St., Bethel, residential renovation, $28,840.