The following deeds were recorded with the Pitt County Register of Deeds from Dec. 9-15. Each $2 in revenue stamps is equal to $1,000 in valuation. (No fee required.)
Xiang Ze Lin, Yan Zhen Lin to New Fu Lin LLC: Lot 32, Block E, Treetops, Section V, Phase III
Gregory Alan Morris, Mary W. Morris to Christopher Edmundson, Tanya Edmundson: Lot 148, Block B, Windsor Estates subdivision, Section V, Phase II, Winterville Township $682
Jack Jolly Dail Jr., Sheri Albritton Dail to Dannie R. Conway Jr., Stacy L. Conway: 12.00 acres, Ayden Township $276
Donna Casares-McCann (individually and as personal representative), Brian T. McCann, Richard Defazio, Cathy Defazio, Kenneth Frable, Stacey Frable, John Michael Defazio to Damemika Davis: Lots 9 and 10 (with exception), Forest Acres, Section G $350
Anthony R. Boyd, Vicky B. Boyd to Taylor Alexander McGrath: 0.108 acres, Chicod Township; 0.61 acres, Chicod Township $560
Matthew H. Leggett, Jenna S. Leggett to Matthew Russell Wilson, Elizabeth Felder Wilson: Lot 423, Windsor subdivision, Section 11 $850
Nicholas P. Wallace, Brooke Wallace to Jared A. Wamer, Miriam K. Wamer: Lot 93, Mill Creek subdivision, Phase 2, Greenville $910
William L. Blount, Elizabeth G. Blount to Belvoir Farms of Pitt Co. LLC: 60.60 acres, Belvoir Township; 55 acres, Coggins Farm, Greenville Township; 176.40 acres (with exception), Belvoir Township; 77.10 acres (with exception), J.T. Harris farm, Belvoir Township; 61 acres
Shannon Kay Dickerson, Joseph Cannon to Haley Shoemaker, Samuel Stretar: Lot 2, Block A, Rolling Meadows subdivision, Section I, Grimesland Township $327
Jewell Marie Gardner Williams, Adam Lovelace Gardner Jr., Maria Gardner to Harry Benjamin King, Kristy Ayers King: parcel
Jack D. Damron to John Bradley: Lot 2, Block A, Millbrook subdivision, Section 1 $430
Angela C. Waters to Catherine Peet: 0.70 acre, Grifton Township $330
Barbara Jean Wilson Phillips to Legacy Land LLC: Lots 7 and 8, Block A, Emorywood Estates $14
D.R. Horton Inc. to Farouq Ahmed Murshed Saleh, Fadhliah Mohamed A. Al Kohlani: Lot 69, River Bend, Section 1 $620
Louis Erwin Clark III, Allison Scott Clark (t/t/a Allison Laine Scott) to Mukhtar Ali, Etidal Albanna: Lot 61-B, Carroll Crossing, Winterville Township $330
City of Greenville NC to Greenville Ventures NC LLC: two lots, Greenville; tract (with exception)
Dan Jacobo, Keith Abramo, Danielle Marie Klein Abramo to Todd Cutler, Catherine Evans Cutler: 2.03 acres, S.R. 1564, Pactolus Township $20
Joseph Calvin Crutchfield Jr. to Joseph Christopher Crutchfield: parcel
Michael K. Jarzynka, Samantha Lee Jarzynka to Tisha J. Turner: Lot 53, Summer Winds subdivision, Section 2, Phase 2 $660
Deloras C. Barwick to Faye P. Gantt: Lot 38, Country Club Acres, Section III, Phase I, Ayden Township $670
ABC Family to Andrew Smith, Betty Smith: Lot 112, Irish Creek subdivision, Section 2, Phase 1-B $740
Scott Eckert, Susan Eckert to Matthew Turner, Rebecca Fallaize: Lot 21, Juniper Landing, Section 4, Phase 1 $580
D.R. Horton Inc. to Alfaquenia Martinez: Lot 55, River Bend, Section 1 $611
Joe Louis Wooten, Mattie Wooten to Teronica M. Felton: Lot 15, Hardee Acres addition, Grimesland Township $340
Russell Clyde Boyd, Katie Jean Boyd to James Turner Fottler Jr.: Lot 5, Mack subdivision $363
Carmen Starr Edwards to Carmen Starr Edwards (trustee): Lot 72, Brookfield, Section 1, Winterville Township quitclaim
Garry Lester Carter II to Deborah Anderson: Lot 36, Kinsaul Place West $560
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC to Corey Vane, Jakima Vance: Lot 102, Laurel Oaks, Phase 5 $748
Byron J. Barnwell II, Amy L. Barnwell to Ethel Wright, Courtney Fuller: Lot 24, Manchester, Section 1, Winterville Township $520
F.C. Martin Farm LLC to Darcy Carbon LLC: 141.75 acres, Bethel Township $440
Elizabeth Anne Arthur (t/t/a Elizabeth Arthur Simonowich) to Larry D. Richardson, Alma Richardson: Lot 48, Barefoot Landing, Section 3, Phase 3 $494
John Carter, Belinda Carter to Nicholas J. Costa, Shelby M. Hunt: Lot 37B, Williamsbrook East, Greenville Township $293
Alice J. George to Alice J. George, Ora C. Smallwood: lot
Anchor Properties of Eastern NC LLC to Milan Ivey, Crystal Ivey: Lot 13, Brook Valley subdivision $750
David Gilbert Dubose Jr., Lisa Dubose to Kyle Mercer Quinn, Kimberly Paige Quinn: Lot 36, Pine View subdivision, Section 2, Ayden Township $407
Southern Development Group to Amy L. Barnwell, Byron Jerome Barnwell II: Lot 127, Mill Creek subdivision, Phase 2, Greenville $730
Wayland Abbott Hunsucker, Dalen B. Nichols to Wayland Abbott Hunsucker (co-trustee), Dalen B. Nichols (co-trustee): Lot 22, Vicksburg, Section Two, Winterville Township
Travis D. Perry, Jennifer Perry to Shawntea Waters: Lot 63-A, Hampton Creek, Phase Two, Winterville Township $380
Chester E. Pasko, Rebecca S. Pasko to Brian Pasko: tract, Arthur Township $152
Billy P. Langley, Esther D. Langley to Jason Gunner Langley: 12.30 acres quitclaim
Jimmy D. Vines, Betty Daniels Vines to Kingdom Embassy Nation Church International: 1 acre $100
Teresa Dixon Morris, Timothy A. Morris to Gregory B. Spain, Renee Oakley Spain: 1.008 acres $24
Carleton Dean Owen, Katherine M. Owen to DLCJ LLC: 7.31 acres, Winterville Township $800
Julius S. Summrell to Lucky Investments Inc.: Lot 1, Block D, Ridgeway subdivision, Greenville $64
Elite Cleaning Service LLC to Paulo Mondragon Martinez: two tracts, First Street, Ayden
Paulo Mondragon Martinez to Alejandro Hernandez: two tracts, First Street, Ayden $32
Mary Ida Gaskins to Charles Lee Gaskins, Birch Cecilia Faye Gaskins: 11 acres, Grifton Township; 20.33 acres, Grifton Township
Mary Ida Gaskins to Bradley C. Gaskins: 3.508 acres, Grifton Township $32
Doris L. Edwards, Donna Edwards, Glenwood Smith, Keenan Ward, Tommie Valentine, Christian Valentine to Ruben Rojas Herrera: 0.42 acre, Chapman Street, Winterville
James Grey Morgan, Gloria B. Morgan to Greyson Steele Morgan: Lot 11, Block J, Oakmont-Drexelbrook subdivision, Greenville Township
Hebron 2 Oasis LLC to Donald Thompson: parcel, Greenville quitclaim
Deborah Marie Pippens to Marcus R. Pippens: Lot 40, Arbor Hills South cluster subdivision, Phases 1 & 2 quitclaim
Lillian R. Eastwood to Walter Robin Eastwood, Brenda Braxton Eastwood: 1.2 acres
Verano Place LLC to Wang Property LLC: Lot 5, Block D, Tucker Farms development, Section 3, Greenville Township $190
Charles Leonidas Herring III, Bridget Dyer Herring (t/t/a Bridget Johanna Dyer) to Amber Nunnery, Truitt Allen Nunnery: Lot 81, Planters Walk, Phase I, Greenville $630
Cleveland Howard, Monica Howard to Charles G. Marvin, Julliette K. Marvin: Lot 10, Cheshire Landing subdivision $626