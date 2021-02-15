GREENVILLE
The City of Greenville Inspections Department issued the following permits for Feb. 1-5:
J. Harrelson Co. Inc., 1701 Dickinson Ave. 110, commercial alteration, $150,000.
Capital Tower & Communications Inc., 1131 B’s Barbeque Road, commercial alteration, $15,000.
Farrior and Sons Inc., 241 Aqua Lane, commercial garage/carport, $720,000.
Your Handy Man, 301 Greenwood Drive, residential addition, $2,875.
Setters Construction LLC, 155 Oxford Road, residential addition, $60,652.
Johnkevia Tyson, 210 Academy Drive, residential alteration, $57,750.
Quality Roofing and Restoration, 616 Ford St., residential alteration, $66,275.
Quality Roofing and Restoration, 1005 W. fourth St., residential alteration, $90,310.
Unshakable Builders Inc., 318 Oak Grove Ave., residential alteration, $80,000.
Felipe Arce Construction LLC, 302 Dupont Circle, residential alteration, $142,560.
Taft Management Group, 1405 N. Overlook Drive, residential alteration, $94,820.
Johnkevia Tyson, 908 Howell St., residential alteration, $100,000.
Kuhn Homes LLC, 413 Southbridge Court, residential single-family, $288,150.
Kuhn Homes LLC, 421 Southbridge Court, residential single-family, $274,575.
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 601 Moonstone Court, residential single-family, $179,550.
Greenville Pool & Supply Co., 121 Harbor Pointe Lane, commercial swimming pool, $263,740.
WIMCO, 2307 S. Memorial Drive, commercial building, $1,197,000.
Design Group Facility Solutions, 5900 Martin Luther King Jr. Highway, commercial alteration, $1,284,317.
J. Harrelson Co. Inc., 1701 Dickinson Ave. 108, commercial alteration, $120,000.
KWM Rentals, 937 Osborne Lane F, residential duplex alteration, $49,500.
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 1811 Fox Den Way 1, residential duplex/townhome, $961,650.
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 1811 Fox Den Way 2, residential duplex/townhome, $160,275.
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 1811 Fox Den Way 3, residential duplex/townhome, $160,275.
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 1811 Fox Den Way 4, residential duplex/townhome, $160,275.
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 1811 Fox Den Way 5, residential duplex/townhome, $160,275.
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 3813 Alma Lee Drive, residential single-family, $203,100.
WINTERVILLE
The Town of Winterville Inspections Department issued the following permits for Feb. 1-5:
Steven Todd Skinner, 324 LaFollette Drive, detached structure, $1,700.
Pitt County Board of Education, 2657 Church St., new construction, alteration and addition, $11,046,800.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Inspections Department issued the following permits for Jan. 13-19:
Karen Turnage Boyd, 4473 Moye-Turnage Road, Farmville, detached residential accessory, no estimate.
Ashley N. Luper, 1945 Willoughcroft Drive, Greenville, detached residential accessory, $35,000.
Brian H. Cannon, 1751 Wheatstone Drive, Greenville, Lot 27, residential porch alteration, no estimate.
Robert L. Burns, 2570 Plumosa Drive, Grimesland, detached residential accessory, $6,875.
Thomas Franklin Horton, 337 Third St., Ayden, residential alteration, $43,520.
McCarter Properties LLC, 2209 Lester Mills Road, Greenville, residential alteration, $36,000.
Worth Carter, 983 White Horse Drive, Greenville, single-family house with attached garage, $343,440.
A. Elks Construction Inc., 2366 Waverly Hill Drive, Greenville, detached residential accessory, no estimate.
Wallace Kallam, 419 Blackmoore Run, Ayden, miscellaneous porch construction, no estimate.
A. Elks Construction Inc., 2366 Waverly Hill Drive, Greenville, single-family house with attached garage, $291,400.
Falkland Volunteer Fire Department Inc., 4207 N.C. 43 North, Greenville, commercial business, $216,000.
NSD Company Inc., 416 Sandcastle St., Grimesland, single-family house with attached garage, $184,680.
Adam Christopher Guillemette, 1548 Rosemond Drive, Greenville, residential renovation, $21,120.
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 982 Lendy Drive, Greenville, single-family house with attached garage, $150,680.
Edmonson Construction Company of Greenville LLC, 2649 Whitaker Glen Drive, Farmville, single-family house, $164,160.
MB Home Builders LLC, 621 Dalton St., Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $198,240.
Ruben Rojas Herrera, 569 Second St., Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $232,640.
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 975 Whiskey Court, Grimesland, single-family house with attached garage, $234,400.
Dewitt Nathaniel Newkirk, 2075 Lawrence Run Drive, Greenville, single-family house with attached garage, $244,840.
J. Guadalupe Zepeda, 628 Abbott Farm Road, Ayden, single-family house, $96,000.
Will Kuhn Homes LLC, 2967 Avon Road, Greenville, single-family house with attached garage, $205,280.
Gwynne Morris Shrock, 1332 Rouse Road, Greenville, commercial business renovation, $200,000.