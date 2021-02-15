The following deeds of trust were recorded with the Pitt County Registrar of Deeds from Jan. 14-20:
Allan Mitchell, Joanne Matthews to Quicken Loans LLC $326,522
Robert Johnson (a/k/a Robert E.L. Johnson IV, Brenna Logan Johnson to Quicken Loans LLC $175,000
Johnley T. Fostanes, Katelynn J. Cox to Local Government Federal Credit Union $162,000
Misty Lynn Hinson, James A. Hinson to SecurityNational Mortgage Company $118,400
Joshua Steelman, Angelina M. Steelman to Alcova Mortgage LLC $164,900
Influx of Wealth LLC to Select Bank & Trust Company $150,000
D & J Baker Holdings LLC to Union Bank $620,000
Christopher Charles Hayes, Deborah Ann Hayes to Wells Fargo Bank NA $168,000
Kirsten Turrisi, Edward Turrisi to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $151,050
Ryan E. Jesmer to Local Government Federal Credit Union $164,000
OMG Properties LLC to Select Bank & Trust Company $160,440
Zbigniew Bauer, Margaret Bauer to Quicken Loans LLC $232,800
Thomas A. Parker, Heather H. Parker to Movement Mortgage LLC $284,747
Melissa H. Chappell, Jeffrey P. Chappell to State Employees’ Credit Union $243,000
Darren Burgess to Quicken Loans LLC $345,000
Southern Development Group Inc. to Wesley L. Barnes $239,250
Dionna Dontrice McGhee, Jeremy David Royce McGhee to Mortgage Research Center LLC (d/b/a Veterans United Home Loans) $233,177
Sandy Johana Perez, Edgar Francisco Perez-Duarte to Alcova Mortgage LLC $241,212
Sarah H. Gakeler, Doug Anthony Brisotti to Truist Bank $152,800
James Derl Walker II, Leah Kaitlyn Walker to TowneBank Mortgage $142,500
Peter Renard Lang, Nasia Kathryn Lang to Quicken Loans LLC $143,000
Tonya F. Winfield to State Employees’ Credit Union $162,400
Helen Gaddy, Jeffrey Michael Gaddy to Local Government Federal Credit Union $115,500
Matthew Turbeville, Lauren Turbeville to Countybank $380,000
Rajni Sethi, Manish Sethi to Truist Bank $109,987
Byungjoon Kim, Mikyung Kim to Flagstar Bank FSB $137,000
Ronald D. Holland, Donna L. Holland to Local Government Federal Credit Union $198,000
Yuliya Nekhoda, Alexandre Nekhoda to Cardinal Financial Co. LP $122,400
Legacy At Firetower LLC to Nationwide Life Insurance Co. $29,500,000
Donald L. Simmons Sr., Eleanor H. Simmons to Freedom Mortgage Corp. $171,985
Dallas Jefferson Mayo Jr. to Freedom Mortgage Corp. $121,188
Mark Douglas Cheshire, Tonya White Cheshire to Freedom Mortgage Corporation $216,459
Alex T. Wynne, Cathryn H. Wynne to State Employees’ Credit Union $386,500
Michael Monseik, Tina Monseik to LeaderOne Financial Corporation $142,500
Bernadette Pryor to Truist Bank $293,485
Tara Lilley Hardison, Herbert Gabriel Hardison to Truist Bank $172,000
Ryan Jacob Cunningham, Lisa Nicole Cunningham to Alcova Mortgage LLC $268,055
Kelly Trout, Darrel Trout to Quicken Loans LLC $192,000
Douglas Cameron Taylor, Joanna Lyne to Alcova Mortgage LLC $122,080
Fred Douglas Hilliard, Elinor Elizabeth Hilliard to Freedom Mortgage Corporation $237,300
Henry Richardson Jr., Joan Richardson to Angel Oak Home Loans LLC $210,000
Paul Landon Bierwirth, Patricia Ann Bierwirth to Guaranteed Rate Inc. $173,700
Sayoni Banerjee, Avik R. Banerjee to Reliance First Capital LLC $135,000
Walking Pirate Rentals I LLC to Union Bank $665,000
Walking Pirate Rentals II LLC to Union Bank $665,000
The following deeds of trust were recorded with the Pitt County Registrar of Deeds from Jan. 7-13:
Marcellina B. Cherry, Sheldon L. Cherry to State Employees’ Credit Union $185,000
Rebecca M. Phillips, Amber N. Oakes to State Employees’ Credit Union $165,000
Exchangeright Essential Income Strategy Properties 2 LLC to Wells Fargo Bank NA $75,128,000
Garrett R. Reddick to Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group LLC $100,000
William Jon Buckhout to Ally Bank Corp. $274,128
Sheila Kite Jackson, Brian Lee Jackson to State Employees’ Credit Union $109,000
Vickie W. Elliott, William E. Elliott to Quicken Loans LLC $165,500
Laura Page Cahoon to Quicken Loans LLC $100,200
Haley Catherine Young, Derrick Erin Stevens to Movement Mortgage LLC $220,410
Matt Powers (a/k/a Matthew Powers) to Quicken Loans LLC $105,000
Cody N. Burroughs, Stephanie M. Burroughs to Affiliated Mortgage Services (a/n/o Southern Bank and Trust Company) $249,210
Kenneth Horne to Quicken Loans LLC $195,200
Timothy Barnes, Lori Barnes to Quicken Loans LLC $239,500
Douglas Duane Morse, Dora Lynn Morse to Keller Mortgage LLC (d/b/a Keller Mortgage) $281,600
Meredith R. Holdford to Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group LLC $140,650
Zackary Russell Smith, Lindsay Hughes Smith to Gold Star Mortgage Financial Group $131,920
Timothy Wade Bland, Wendy Bland to Alcova Mortgage LLC $154,400
MQ Construction Inc. to David Lever Super Agent Inc. $150,000
Jammie Johns to Navy Federal Credit Union $155,000
Ullas Das, Sharmistha Majumder to Truist Bank $117,230
Max Ray Joyner Jr., Kelly Jordan Joyner to Angel Oak Home Loans LLC $328,000
Calvin Lee Horne, Sylvia Ann Horne to First National Bank of Pennsylvania $210,000
Anthony P. Clogher, Chanin Clogher to Freedom Mortgage Corporation $193,847
Anchor Properties of Eastern NC LLC to Thompson D. Litchfield Jr. $170,000
Jenna Rouse Deloatch, William J. Deloatch to Alcova Mortgage LLC $263,897
Bathsheba Cohen to Quicken Loans LLC $149,150