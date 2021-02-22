The following new corporations in Pitt and neighboring counties filed Jan. 11-15 with the N.C. Secretary of State’s office:
5 Brothers Roofing LLC, agent Elpidio Rubio Tapia, 1454 Jasper Road, Greenville.
Aarna16 LLC, agent Maulik Patel, 705 Walnut St., Rocky Mount.
Aida T. Bond LLC, agent Aida T. Bond, 3906 Sterling Pointe Drive #1, Winterville.
aJm Logistics of ENC LLC, agent Maurice Dermont Jones, 1420 Council Lane, Greenville.
Ajon’s Professional Solutions LLC, agent Tierra Norwood, 4567 Bulluck School Road, Rocky Mount.
AKR Holdings LLC, agent A. Kevin Ricks, 824 Rupert Drive, Greenville.
B & E Farms II LLC, agent Eric Uhlenbrock, 4432 Reedy Branch Road, Winterville.
Be_You Kollection LLC, agent Tenika Whitehurst, 2128 Flagstone Court Apt. G10, Greenville.
BKS Transportation LLC, agent Orlando Williams, 312 Horseshoe Drive Apt. H, Greenville.
BnB Transportation LLC, agent Stacy T. Barrett, 4016 B Lucerne Court, Winterville.
Body Therapy and Motion LLC, agent Raven Wright, 4032-A Lucerne Court, Winterville.
Bowen Family Investments LLC, agent George B. Bowen, 5644 Old 97 Road, Pantego.
Braids & Styles By Stephanie LLC, agent Stephanie Mitchell, 100 Milestone Court, Rocky Mount.
Braids by Nicole LLC, agent Joquisha Nicole Nix, 747 Dunbar Woods Road, Battleboro.
Brinson Custom Tile Inc., agent Lester E. Brinson III, 609 Long Point Road, Chocowinity.
Bust Tha Cover LLC, agent Lonnie Muhammad, 336 N.C. Highway 11 Business South, Aulander.
Buxton Oak Partners LLC, agent William C. Brody, 530 S.E. Greenville Blvd. Ste. 200, Greenville.
C² Farms LLC, agent Curtis D. Cone Sr., 230 Willow Lane, Ayden.
CaregenX Home Care LLC, agent Kenisha Salley, 1005 N. Brown St., Washington.
Carolina Moore Transport LLC, agent Warren Moore, 1375 Camilla Drive, Greenville.
CE0,000,000, agent Cierra C. Cutler, 1600 Barnes St., Rocky Mount.
Church Street Tap and Deli LLC, agent Anthony Rodriguez, 608 Simpson Drive, Tarboro.
Clean-X Window Cleaning LLC, agent Xzavier Bullock, 3465 S. Green St., Farmville.
Coffee + Spice LLC, agent Marvin McKeeson, 1025 W. Fifth St., Greenville.
Creating Memories w/ Keshia LLC, agent Lakeshia Williams, 5416 Highway 903 South, Snow Hill.
DNB Management Properties LLC, agent Nekita Boston, 3104 Webbs Lake Road, Fountain.
DNB Unlimited LLC, agent Nekita Boston, 3104 Webbs Lake Road, Fountain.
Eagle Pond Holdings Inc., agent David B. King, 4900 N. Browntown Road, Battleboro.
Ed’s Trucking & Distribution Services LLC, agent Edward Burrus, 2203 Foxcroft Circle, Winterville.
Efficient Cause Consulting Group Inc., agent Travis Lanea Kinsey, 4116 Kittrell Farms Drive Unit 2, Greenville.
Hargett East LLC, agent Horne & Horne PLLC, 300 Cotanche St., Greenville.
Harrell Management Group LLC, agent Dashonn Harrell, 2056 Bear Trap Road, Williamston.
Healing2Harmony LLC, agent Jairo Vinicio Orellana, 413 Wapping Court, Greenville.
HighKlazz Grant Writing LLC, agent Taiquan M. Uzzell MPA/MCJ, 153 Fair Grove Circle, Snow Hill.
India’s Curvy Boutique LLC, agent India Marquise Keys, 922 Fowle Drive, Washington.
IXS Logistics LLC, agent Charles Kelvin Sparrow Jr., 2120 E. Fire Tower Road #107 #10, Greenville.
J & H Agency Inc., agent Jane Barnes, 206 Pineshoal Drive, Snow Hill.
J.V.Glams LLC, agent Vanilla Adams-Barrow, 1309 W. Third St., Greenville.
JazzyKams LLC, agent Dale A. Cherrier, 3009 Ellsworth Drive, Greenville.
JKC Development Inc., agent Kelly Conway, 600 Vassar Road, Greenville.
Judah&Giovanni LLC, agent Shaina Cole, 1217 Brighton Drive, Winterville.
KB Hair Exclusive LLC, agent Keshia Latrice Williams, 1330 Thomas Langston Road Unit 3, Winterville.
KCN Medical Scrubs LLC, agent Lydia Edmonds, 312 Whitehall Drive, Rocky Mount.
Lakeya Travels LLC, agent Lakeya Wilkins, 3738 Barnhill St., Bethel.
La’Neika B. Enterprise LLC, agent La’Neika Benbow, 235 Commerce St., Winterville.
Lighthouse Candle Co. LLC, agent Na’ Quandra Whitehead, 500 Square St., Greenville.
Load & Go Dispatching LLC, agent Jennifer Moody, 1084 Allen Road Apt. 3H, Greenville.
Lynette’s Second Chances LLC, agent Jennifer Lynette Sanford, 2308B Sadler Drive, Winterville.
Magnolia & Queen Events LLC, agent Pamela Michelle Northern, 1196 Grey Farm Road, Jamesville.
MaJestic Moves Dispatching LLC, agent Christopher G. Currie, 2017 Bear Trap Road, Williamston.
Melanin Glow LLC, agent Iesha Staton, 417 Brighton Park Drive Apt. 10, Greenville.
Montelongo Multi-Corp. LLC, agent Kevin Francisco Montelongo, 4409 Moye Turnage Road, Farmville.
Nathan Employment Solutions LLC, agent Gina L. Robinson, 3405 Brayden Court, Greenville.
Natural A’Peele LLC, agent Natara S. Peele, 2004 Tower Place Apt. K, Greenville.
New Perception FC LLC, agent Naimah Ann Pope, 177 Keys Court Apt. 7, Greenville.
Nicholson Consulting LLC, agent Leslie B. Nicholson, 1821 L.T. Hardee Road, Greenville.
Niko’s Welding and Design LLC, agent Nikolas J. Ware, 172 Shoreline Drive, Belhaven.
NotaBullz’ French BullDog Services LLC, agent Dylan Roberts, 631 Legacy Court Apt. 247, Winterville.
}Pate Investment Holdings LLC, agent G. Thomas Pate Jr., 296 Foxcroft Lane, Winterville.
Person to Person Transport LLC, agent Arleshia Renae Person, 5317 Stantonsburg Road, Greenville.
PM Communications Inc., agent Miguel L. Mattei, 10023 Highway 97 East, Rocky Mount.
PMU Woman Magazine LLC, agent Nanetta L. Scott, 2420 King Richard Court Unit G, Greenville.
Port Bath Auto LLC, agent Paul Lyles Daniels, 88 Highway 92 East, Washington.
Q Care Solutions Inc., agent Shequanna B. Chambers, 1861 Staton Mill Road, Bethel.
QL Enterprises LLC, agent Quintin Langley, 922 Bridle Drive, Rocky Mount.
Q’Luxe’ Bundle Collection LLC, agent Shaquira Walton, 4580 Highway 125, Oak City.{
R & T Visions Photography LLC, agent Raymond R. Vaughan Jr., 1122 Weathervane Hill Drive, Rocky Mount.
Rather Eat Among Loyalty LLC, agent Lloyd Foster, 100 Hunterhill Road Apt. 2E, Tarboro.
Sand and Salt LLC, agent Kris Edward Radford, 5775 Highway 58 North, Stantonsburg.
Sandorsun LLC, agent Jonathan Durham, 1019 E. College Road, Williamston.{
Smithwick Solutions LLC, agent ReGina R. Smithwick, 467 Main St. Unit 73, Winterville.
Sterling Rentals LLC, agent Jon Michael Faulkner, 2267 Hermitage Road, Rocky Mount.
Survivors With A Testimony Inc., nonprofit, agent Vernita Lunnette Council-Howard, 2900 Westhills Drive Apt. E, Greenville.{/span}
{span}Swift Creek Relics Inc., nonprofit, agent Virginia Jones, 1392 Rodney Road, Greenville.{/span}
{span}Tek Group LLC, agent Suzanne V. Murphy, 429 Castleford Drive, Winterville.{/span}
{span}The Divine Womb, nonprofit, agent Angel Whitehurst, 2610 Whitaker Drive Apt. B8, Greenville.{/span}
{span}The Melanin Touch LLC, agent Imani Cole, 124 Parkridge Court, Rocky Mount.{/span}
{span}Thee Luxury Addict Boutique LLC, agent Quincy S. Lee, 2915 MacGregor Downs Road Unit 5, Greenville.{/span}
{span}TransFarmer Drive Systems LLC, agent Milton E. Farmer, 464 S. Old Carriage Road, Rocky Mount.{/span}
{span}Vanilla’s Place LLC, agent Vanilla Adams-Barrow, 1309 W. Third St., Greenville.{/span}
{span}WBY4 Investments LLC, agent William B. Young IV, 1505 Woodwind Drive, Greenville.{/span}
{span}Williamston Tobacco & Vape Inc., agent Salah Al Manifi, 1063 Walmart Drive, Williamston.{/span}
{span}WrightAway Trucking LLC, agent David Wright, 3175 Boardwalk Lane Apt. 12, Greenville.{/span}