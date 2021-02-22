The following deeds were recorded with the Pitt County Register of Deeds from Dec. 24-30. Each $2 in revenue stamps is equal to $1,000 in valuation. (No fee required.)
Michael B. Fischer, Misty M. Fischer to Michael B. Fischer (trustee), Misty M. Fischer (trustee): Lot 132, Taberna subdivision, Phase III, Winterville Township
Amy Marie Joslin to Michael S. Kane: Lot H, Square 23, Fountain $76
John V. Van Coutren, Hanna Magnusson Van Coutren to Blair Rice Van Coutren: Lot 49, Brook Valley subdivision, Section 11, Phase VI quitclaim
Mary Ann Rose (trustee), Francesca LLC to Juan Villeda: 0.9109 acre quitclaim
Christopher Brian Hartnett to Elfa M. Benitez: Lot 7-A, South Pointe subdivision, Section I $280
Parker Capital Holdings LLC to Sydney F. Dail, Logan W. Dail: Lots 10 (portion), 11 (portion) and 57, West Haven property; Lot 58 (portion), West Haven property $255
Jason P. Hill, Mary Cobb Hill (f/k/a Mary Ellen Cobb) to Crystal Melton: Unit 2, Lot A, Moss Creek Townhomes, Phase 1, Greenville Township $166
Campus Towers-UCal LLC to CT Propco LLC: 155 units, Campus Towers Condominium, Greenville Township; 0.04 acre and 0.14 acre, Greenville $32,000
Krystle D. Harris to Mytajha Rascoe: Lot 105B, Cobblestone, Phase Three, Section One, Greenville Township $354
Zachary J. Domire to Zachary J. Domire, Jacquelyn E. Drake: Lot 9, Block G, Andrew Coghill subdivision, Addition IV, Greenville quitclaim (corrected)
4V Corporation to Christian Peter Capizzi, Charlotte Worrall: Lot 32, Harris Ridge subdivision, Phase 3, Swift Creek Township $80
Essie M. Dixon to Roni Wilson, Carlton R. Phillips: 0.23 acre, Dawson Road and N.C. 118, Grifton Township
A.T. Venters Properties LLC to Christian Peter Capizzi, Charlotte Worrall: 4.518 acres $70
Janet G. Clark, Robert W. Clark, Rodney E. Gray, Donna H. Gray, James E. Mooring, Deanne S. Mooring, Betty Jo Mooring Butler, John S. Butler to Steven D. Crawley (t/a/ Crawley Timber Company): 22 acres (with exceptions); 102.10 acres (with exceptions) $174 (timber)
Michael E. Dougherty (trustee) to Gregory Poole Equipment Company: 5.07 acres, Pactolus Township $1,300
Tipp LLC to Verano Place LLC: Lot 4A, South Square, Phase 2, Winterville Township $1,100
Tipp LLC to Verano Place LLC: Lot 4B, South Square, Phase 2, Winterville Township $1,100
Leon Raymond Hardee (individually and as trustee) to Leon R. Hardee Jr., Karen S. Hardee: 43.313 acres gift
David Bankston, Belinda Bankston to FTV Properties LLC: Lots 47A and 47B, Williamsbrook East, Greenville Township $350
Anuj Aggarwal, Sherrie Aggarwal to Randall Fox, Paula Fox: Lot 14, Brookfield, Section 3, Winterville Township $540
Rebecca Pilgreen Giddings to Crossfire Rentals LLC: Lot 24, Craft Winds, Section 4, Winterville Township $260
Department of Transportation to Greenville Grain I LLC: 0.67 acre quitclaim
Atlantica LLC to Argolica LLC: Lot 5, Block B, Crescent Heights quitclaim
David Wesley Conway to Susan Conway: parcel quitclaim
Jeffery S. Waller, Donna Waller to Master Imports Inc.: 0.87 acre, Farmville $640
Timothy Greene, Courtney Greene to Adam Jerry Moore, Cody Nicholson Moore: Lot 116, Brittany Ridge subdivision, Section IV $430
KLP Holdings LLC to LORSAM LLC: Lots 115A, 115B, 117A, 117B, 123A, 123B, 124A, 124B, 125A and 125B, Augusta Trails, Section 2, Winterville Township $1,820
Charles Malcolm White, Jeanne Bowen White to Tyondra Q. Garris: Lot 156, Ashley Meadows subdivision, Section 1, Phase 2-2, Winterville $374
Scott M. Alexander, Mina Neal-Alexander to Alexander Brothers LLC: Unit 4, Building CCC, Sterling Pointe Townhomes, Section Four, Phase 2, Winterville Township quitclaim
E. Cordell Avery (commissioner) to Randy Robbins, Ashley Robbins: 13.09 acres, Swift Creek Township $78 (commissioner’s)
Glorious H. Stocks, Philip A. Stocks (individually and as agent), Crystal Lucas Stocks, Alton Paul Stocks Jr. to Nicole Lovick: Unit 2221-A, Locksley Woods Condominium, Phase 2 $204
Houses BPR LLC to Charles P. Woodard, Laura E. Woodard: Lot 9, Blackwood Ridge, Phase 2, Section 2, Greenville $1,120
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC to Peggy Ann Schumacher: Lot 300, Colony Woods South subdivision $604
Elizabeth Hill Little to Buck Timber Company Inc.: 180 acres (with exception), Carolina Township $324 (timber)
Yifan Guo to Cindy J. Elmore: Lot 3, Block E, Forest Hills subdivision, Greenville Township; tract, Greenville Township $500
Carey Edward Hammond Jr., Jana Hammond, Mary Agnes Hammond Rose to William C. Moore, Betty H. Moore: 32 acres (with exceptions), Bethel Township; 25 acres (with exceptions), Bethel Township $308
Houses BPR LLC to Thomas Brindle Respess to Meghan Snellings Respess: Lot 47, Blackwood Ridge, Phase Two, Section Three $1,120
Kirk Allen Smiley Jr., Tisha Smiley, Edwin Daniel Smiley to Tiffany Diven: parcel, Ayden $137
Perry N. White, Shelley R. White to Bleau and Associates Inc.: Unit 8, Building A, Manning Forest subdivision $175
Jane Stokes to Bleau & Associates Inc.: Unit 112-C-1-2BR, Lot 5, Breezewood Condominiums, Section 5, Phase 1, Winterville Township $175
Brandon Stafford Mader to Sweet Bay Dr LLC: Lot 178A, Fieldstone at Landover subdivision, Section 1, Arthur Township