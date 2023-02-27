GREENVILLE
The City of Greenville Inspections Department issued the following permits for Jan. 28-Feb. 3:
GREENVILLE
The City of Greenville Inspections Department issued the following permits for Jan. 28-Feb. 3:
No contractor listed, 415 N. Watauga Ave., commercial daycare, no estimate.
BHL Services, 110 Red Banks Road, commercial upfit, $250,000.
Evercor Contracting Company LLC, 1806 E. First St., commercial repair, $12,000.
The Overton Group LLC, 808 Dickinson Ave., commercial renovation, $9,000.
Southeast Foundation & Crawl Space Repair, 2144 Vale Court, Winterville, residential repair, $4,778.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Inspections Department issued the following permits for Jan. 18-24:
Andres Flores, 2458 Rams Horn Road, Greenville, single-family house, $128,640.
Candace Norris, 401 E. Littlefield Road, Ayden, detached residential accessory, no estimate.
Christopher Douglas Wheat, 788 Pocosin Road, Winterville, foundation, $23,900.
Darbelia A. Saucedo, 4890 N.C. 43 South, Greenville, residential garage, no estimate.
Ginger B. Drake, 1638 Perkins Lane, Greenville, residential renovation, no estimate.
GRE Construction LLC, 455 Black Jack-Simpson Road, Greenville, Lot 6, single-family house with attached garage, $203,160.
Grimes Built Construction LLC, 1467 Kelly Circle, Grimesland, single-family house with attached garage, $11,520.
James Russell Orr, 878 Brandy Creek Drive, Greenville, residential garage, no estimate.
Kathryn P. Briley, 5848 N.C. 33 East, Grimesland, single-family house, $124,800.
LongFor LLC, 4570 Wilson Drive, Ayden, residential renovation, $86,200.
Teresa B. Anderson, 914 Arbor Rose Drive, Greenville, detached residential accessory, no estimate.
Teresa B. Clark, 4308 Joyner St., Ayden, single-family house, $62,080.
Deborah Anderson, 2266 Kinsaul-Willoughby Road, Greenville, residential alteration, $16,800.
Edwina Z. Williams, 741 Lewis Drive, Grifton, deck, $15,000.
Ian O. Neil Frampton, 932 N.C. 118, Grifton, utility, no estimate.
Alicia L. Wolny, 1446 Saddlewood Drive, Greenville, residential pool, $12,000.
E & D Realty LLC, 489 Chicora St., Grimesland, single-family house, $143,000.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.