The following new corporations in Pitt and neighboring counties filed Dec. 12-16 with the N.C. Secretary of State's office:.Alamance Construction Solutions LLC (p/l/n Madren Construction LLC), agent Grant Madren, 4140 Kittrell Farms Drive Apt. 4, Greenville.Alonso Building Solution LLC, agent Zuleika Alonso, 704 Windy Lane, Greenville.BreadMan Apparel LLC, agent Zi'Neir Di'Won Bryant, 2249 Bellamy Circle Apt. 122, Greenville.Cordell Village LLC, agent Amy Alston Wells, 498 Red Banks Road, Greenville.Diva Stitch Embroidery LLC, agent Heather Davis Sparrow, 909 Dunbrook Drive, Winterville.DR Webb Farms LLC, agent John A. Pollard, 503 Trade St., Tarboro.East Carolina Road Racing RC LLC, agent Albert Frazier Sloan Jr., 3811 Alma Lee Drive, Winterville.EGR Beverage LLC, agent Bhavin Patel, 3416 Pinetree Lane, Greenville.Flipittofixit LLC, agent Andrew Waters, 2416 Saddleback Drive A, Winterville.Frost and The Fam Distributions Inc., agent Dyarius Moss, 204 Morrison Ave., Tarboro.GIGI Holdings LLC, agent Julie J. Mixon, 2238 Cherry Road, Washington.K & T Limousine Service LLC, agent Keyonta Taft, 1904A McClellan St., Greenville.Kingdom Kreationz LLC, agent Michelle Rascoe, 1015 Ethan Court, Williamston.KP Futures LLC, agent Kanisha Denise Tillman, 2120 E. Fire Tower Road Ste. 107-1013, Greenville.Kutting Up Lawncare and Maintenance LLC, agent Koti Jarod Daniels, 2036 Hyde Drive, Greenville.Maggie Marsh Events LLC, agent Margaret Gaylor Marsh, 2143 Crestway Place, Greenville.Magnolia Leasing and Funeral Supply Inc., agent Charles Gregory Prayer Jr., 2917 Ellsworth Drive, Greenville.Makka Group LLC, agent Abdinasir Mohamed, 1609 W. Arlington Blvd. #107, Greenville.MonBear Investments LLC, agent Auristela C. Derer, 316 Alton Village Drive, Greenville.Nail Techs of Greenville Inc., agent Lyly Thi Vo, 518C S.E. Greenville Blvd., Greenville.Ochoa Body Shop Corp., agent Maximino Ochoa Alvarez, 4296 Camp Leach Road, Washington.Park City Adventures LLC, agent Kristen Skalak, 1202 Drexel Lane, Greenville.The Lavish Experience LLC, agent Dashanti Malaysia Palmer, 3640 Thornbrook Drive, Greenville.Tlope Oduye Insurance LLC, agent Adelope A. Oduye, 341 Vernon White Road, Winterville.Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.