The following deeds were recorded with the Pitt County Register of Deeds from Aug. 31-Sept. 6. Each $2 in revenue stamps is equal to $1,000 in valuation. (No fee required.)
Gloria J. Dixon to Nguan Ma: Lot 32-A, Kinlaw Sawyer property, Ayden $40
Barbara Dellano to East Domus Development LLC: parcel $56
East Domus Development LLC to Barbara Dellano: parcel $2
Christopher W. Hines, Ashley A. Hines to Teri L. Sawyer: Lot 1, Anderson Creek, Section Four, Phase 1A, Chicod Township $600
Lewis W. Strickland III, Tiffany C. Strickland to Donna Blackwell, Alexander Wallace: Lot 1, Chicoan Acres $960
ABI Investments LLC to Anna M. Hamanjian, Gary Hamanjian: Lot 30, Harris Ridge subdivision, Phase 2, Swift Creek Township $1,015
Lynn Watson Evans, Kristen Lanier Evans (t/t/a Mary Kristen Lanier-Evans) to Denise Grate: Lot 8, Block A, Park West, Arthur Township $424
Frederick Steven Mizell to Kevin M. Ortiz, Makayla D. Ortiz: 0.44 acre, Pactolus Township gift
Jerry R. Mizell, Vicky R. Mizell to Kevin M. Ortiz, Makayla D. Ortiz: 0.51 acre, Pactolus Township gift
Ruth Gearldine Haddock to Philip Michael Joyner: 5.90 acres, Swift Creek Township $12
Sidney Dale Woolard, Regina Craddock Woolard to Steven Spruill, Nusara Spruill: Lot 120, Quail Ridge, Section 5, Winterville Township $392
Teresa Renee Wynne, Bobby Gene Wynne to Pamela A. Pagan: parcel, Bethel Township $190
Pansy R. Ford to Kiplan S. Clemmons: Lot 34, Emerald Chase subdivision, Section III, Winterville Township $700
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC to Joel C. Hofler: Lot 126, Davenport Farms at Emerald Park, Phase 6 $506
Peggy Wooten to Corey Overton, Crystal Thompson Overton: Lot 2, Crooked Creek subdivision $470
Joan M. Munch to Zane W. Hamstead, Sydny P. Hamstead: Lot 22, Ironwood, Southberry Village, Falkland Township $500
Matthew Chandler Causey, Britt Adams Causey to Alyssa Bernadetta Cowell: Lot 52, Mill Creek subdivision, Phase One, Greenville $670
David Brooks Lee to Travis Hixon, Taylor Mackenzie Leinbach: Lot 120, Irish Creek subdivision, Section 2, Phase 1-A, Winterville Township $1,080
Jean A. Blount to Aiman Elkassabany: lot $260
William R. Proctor III to Austin Scott, Gena Scott: parcel, Ayden Township $230
Merin Joshy, Jomish John to Oakdale Rental Properties LLC: Lot 63-A, Block C, Summerhaven subdivision, Section II; Lot 63-B, Block C, Summerhaven subdivision, Section II $560
Eric Davis, Corissia Langlais to Kimberly R. Boyd: Lot 5, Deerfield subdivision, Section 1 $310
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC to William Mitchell Evans III, Jennifer Lynn Evans: Lot 357, Langston West, Section 1, Phase 11 $704
Saad Rentals LLC to Passion Black: Lot 11, Block B, Village Grove subdivision $290
Amy Shackelford Pennington, Jared B. Pennington to William E. Bodette III, Cori T. Bodette: Lot 51, Davencroft subdivision, Section 1, Phases 2 and 3, Winterville Township $650
Almadelia Carranza, Ramon Aurelio Nunez Arellano to Ramon Aurelio Nunez Arellano: Lot 25, Vista Acres, Section II quitclaim
Double Portion Properties LLC to Hari Singh: lot, Greenville Township $396
B & B Sang LLC to Luz Juliana Barahona, David Russell Brody: Unit 10, Building JJ, Lot 2 division, Sterling Pointe Townhomes, Section Three, Winterville Township $190
Joshua Gordon Rahmes to Nikisha Williams: Unit 6, Building V, Sterling Pointe Townhomes, Section Two, Winterville Township $204
B & B Sang LLC to Luz Juliana Barahona, David Russell Brody: Unit 3, Building I, Sterling Pointe Townhomes, Winterville Township $190
B & B Sang LLC to Luz Juliana Barahona, David Russell Brody: Unit 4, Building T, Sterling Pointe Townhomes, Section Two, Winterville Township $160
Robert L. Sang, Barbara L. Sang to Luz Juliana Barahona, David Russell Brody: Unit 5, Building NNN, Sterling Pointe Townhomes, Section Four, Phase 2, Winterville Township $190