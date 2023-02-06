The following deeds of trust were recorded with the Pitt County Register of Deeds from Oct. 20-26:
Kathryn Lewis Carson to Truist Bank $140,974
Kathryn Lewis Carson to Truist Bank $140,974
Riverwalk Property Management Company LLC to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $292,000
Sony Huynh, Quynh Chau Thi Phan to United Bank $200,000
Lester Andrews, Earlene Andrews to Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC $148,148
Natasha Wilson, Daryl Wilson to State Employees’ Credit Union $140,000
Matthew William McCoy, Sarah Michelle McCoy to Hometown Lenders Inc. $221,350
Sonya Nicole Coulson Rook, Jackey Ray Rook to Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group LLC $123,027
Leigh Worth Cox Feranec (a/k/a Leigh Worth Cox), Andrew Michael Feranec to First Bank $572,000
Jeffrey Keough, Jean S. Keough to Bank of America NA $100,000
Reid Zachary Shackelford to State Employees’ Credit Union $126,000
Christopher R. Shireman, Mayra I. Shireman to Wells Fargo Bank NA $305,000
Farrington Trace LLC to Centrant Community Capital Inc. $2,670,591
Emile Santiago, Grace Villas to Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group LLC $267,920
Arsim Murati to Wells Fargo Bank NA $195,000
Curtis Joshua Smith to State Employees’ Credit Union $189,500
Rebecca Taylor, Chad Howard to State Employees’ Credit Union $169,000
Daniel Gregory Oliver, Alice Harrell Oliver to Cornerstone Home Lending (d/o Cornerstone Capital Bank SSB) $445,500
Alan Michael Jerome, Sharon Marie Jerome to Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc. $171,710.40
