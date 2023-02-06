The following new corporations in Pitt and neighboring counties filed Nov. 21-25 with the N.C. Secretary of State’s office:
3JAACS Family Enterprise LLC, agent Germaine D. Smith, 2200A Chavis Drive, Greenville.
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EST EARLY THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Martin, Pitt, Greene, Duplin and Lenoir Counties. * WHEN...Until 5 AM EST early this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. &&
The following new corporations in Pitt and neighboring counties filed Nov. 21-25 with the N.C. Secretary of State’s office:
3JAACS Family Enterprise LLC, agent Germaine D. Smith, 2200A Chavis Drive, Greenville.
ANZ Home Solutions LLC, agent Ada Madahi Ortega Nigoche, 3403 Tobba Court, Winterville.
Benbenet Inc., agent Steven L. Brewer Jr., 3313 Grove Point Drive, Winterville.
Beta Zeta Alumni Association, nonprofit, agent Tyrone Ward, 2605 Camille Drive, Winterville.
Cash 4 Millions Financial Services LLC, agent Chelsea Monique May, 3707 N. Main St., Farmville.
CL Capital Investment LLC, agent Crystal Lynnette Minor, 104 Chandler Drive Apt. B, Greenville.
Decor and More By Encore LLC, agent Shalanda Denise Thompson, 2120 E. Fire Tower Road Ste. 107-1172, Greenville.
Dove Personal Care Services LLC, agent Monica Miller, 3902 Sterling Pointe CC-8, Winterville.
East Carolina Veterinary Services PLLC, agent Ken Helfing, 2401 S. Charles Blvd., Greenville.
FCMA Studio 2 LLC, agent Rickey Muhammad, 3480 Old River Road, Greenville.
Greene Capital Holdings LLC, agent Gary Greene, 505 Golf View Drive, Greenville.
GuapoTech LLC, agent Quadrel Carrington, 923 Arbor Rose Drive, Greenville.
M.A. Porter LLC, agent Mark Andrew Porter, 1901 Covengton Way #203, Greenville.
Money Counter Kennel LLC, agent E’marion Teel, 2589 Westminster Drive, Winterville.
NC East Agriculture LLC, agent Logan P. Evans, 280 Cherry Hill Church Road, Tarboro.
Old Ford Farm LLC, agent Mary Havens Cooper, 320 N. Market St., Washington.
Perfect Timing Agency LLC, agent Caleb Rashad Benton, 4046 E. Church St., Farmville.
Pitt-Greenville Soccer Association — 13 Green, nonprofit, agent Thomas Stanley, 3917 Dunhagan Road, Greenville.
Release Christian Center, nonprofit, agent LaShunda Deloatch, 1109F Turtle Creek Road, Greenville.
Restorer Property Services LLC, agent Sidney Marks Posey III, 1740 L.T. Hardee Road, Greenville.
RM Property & Rentals LLC, agent Remell Moore, 2427 Hillendale Circle, Greenville.
Sanchez Painting & Son Inc., agent Enid A. Salgado Pagan, 1687 Anderson Road, Greenville.
Seymour Colorado Land LLC, agent Peter Andrew Seymour, 1812 Bloomsbury Road, Greenville.
Sycamore Hill Outreach Ministry, nonprofit, agent Ann Huggins, 1001 Hooker Road, Greenville.
Sycamore Properties Group Sitework Inc., agent Gabriel Francis White Sr., 127 Riverview Drive, Washington.
Tyler Ashley Enterprises NC LLC (p/l/n Tyler Ashley Enterprise LLC), agent Lorraine Cunningham, 1830 Stanton Drive, Greenville.
Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.
Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.