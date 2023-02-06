...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE...Martin, Pitt, Greene, Duplin and Lenoir Counties.
* WHEN...Until 5 AM EST early this morning.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&
The following deeds were recorded with the Pitt County Register of Deeds from Aug. 17-23. Each $2 in revenue stamps is equal to $1,000 in valuation. (No fee required.)
Sharon Hagan (power of attorney) to Earnest Inc.: Lot 79, Lincoln Park; Lot 80, Lincoln Park quitclaim
Stephen R. Cannon to Vickie L. Harper: Lot 4A, Springdale subdivision $210
CitiMortgage Inc. to Torsten Liebich: parcel, Ayden Township $78
John Whitman Prenshaw, Karyn Leigh Prenshaw to James Robert Long, Catherine Thomas Long: Lot 11, Ashburn Acres $1,031
Elizabeth Casey Daughtry to Destiney Nicole Violette, Diego Espino: Lot 23, Caribou subdivision, Section 2 $53
Pamela R. Rogers (individually and as executrix), Charles Rogers, Donna Rogers to Ashley Lynn Rogers: Unit 1, Building G, Dudley’s Grant, Section 5
Mark Edward Michaud, Shayla Durrett Michaud to 3007 S. Elm LLC: Lot 7, Block L, Oakmont-Drexelbrook subdivision, Greenville Township
Roy Benny Gilleland, Donna Lynn Gilleland to Hunter Alexcis Bizzell: Lot 37, Davencroft Village cluster development $610
Jo Ellen Tyson Kelley (formerly Jo Ellen Tyson) to Gordon Randolph Kelley II, Molly Patrick Kelley: Lot 82, Scarborough, Phase I, Winterville Township $370
Mary-Lynn Lidstone (trustee) to Stacy M. Warner: Lot 6, Rollinwood subdivision, Section I, Phase I $152
Michael Ray Ballard, Allison C. Ballard, Lawrence C. Ballard, Florence Ballard to Emerson Sherrod Watford, Tiara S. Watford: Unit 3, Building BBB, Sterling Pointe Townhomes, Section Four, Phase 2, Winterville Township $170