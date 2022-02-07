GREENVILLE
The City of Greenville Inspections Department issued the following permits for Jan. 24-28:
Bleau Investments LLC (d/b/a Complete Property Maintenance), 1928 Tara Court 201, commercial alterations, $27,000.
Lift Deployment Services, 2050 E. Fire Tower Road, commercial new roof, $25,000.
Crown Castle, 4730 County Home Road, Winterville, commercial alterations, $25,000.
P. West Company Inc. (d/b/a Custom Building Company), 201 Government Circle, commercial interior alterations, $58,782.
Carolina East Home Improvements LLC, 1113 Ellery Drive, residential detached storage building, $19,184.
Haddock & Hardison Construction, 4205 Cady Drive, residential porch addition, $29,500.
Strictly Business Builders LLC, 104 Woodside Road, residential interior alteration, $34,100.
Chance Unlimited Construction Inc., 1204 Battle St., residential alterations, $73,775.
Alcova Mortgage, 1045 W. Rock Spring Road, residential conversion, $22,000.
McKesson Properties, 1000 W. Third St., residential interior alteration, $29,980.
Bleau Investments LLC (d/b/a Complete Property Maintenance), 1942 Tara Court 204, commercial re-roofing, $2,288,000.
D.R. Horton Inc., 4541 Sandstone Drive, residential single-family dwelling, $219,675.
D.R. Horton Inc., 4529 Sandstone Drive, residential single-family dwelling, $219,675.
D.R. Horton Inc., 4525 Sandstone Drive, residential single-family dwelling, $236,100.
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 3801 Alma Lee Drive, residential single-family dwelling, $341,400.
Aldridge & Southerland Builders Inc., 2301 Dovedale Drive A, residential single-family dwelling, $175,000.
Aldridge & Southerland Builders Inc., 2301 Dovedale Drive B, residential single-family dwelling, $175,000.
Will Kuhn Homes LLC, 3838 E. Baywood Lane, residential single-family dwelling, $227,025.
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 253 Jack Place, Winterville, residential single-family dwelling, $264,675.
No contractor listed, 213 Churchill Drive, residential detached storage building, $7,000.
Tozer Builders Inc., 181 Holly Hills Road, residential pool house, $280,333.
Glasgow Designs, 3842 E. 10th St., commercial accessory structure, $29,000.
No contractor listed, 105 Hardee St., residential detached storage, $13,000.
Isgroup, 138 E. Longmeadow Road, residential detached storage building, $12,000.
Greenville Pool & Supply Co., 3921 Dunhagan Road, residential in-ground swimming pool, $48,500.
Greenville Pool & Supply Co., 1109 Arnold Court, residential in-ground swimming pool, $54,150.
Bedrock Pools & Landscape LLC, 324 Boyne Way, Winterville, residential in-ground pool, $65,000.
Bedrock Pools & Landscape LLC, 4429 Lagan Circle, Winterville, residential in-ground swimming pool, $52,000.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Inspections Department issued the following permits for Jan. 19-25:
Donald Kim Hubbard, 3285 Misty Pines Road, Greenville, residential detached accessory, no estimate.
Sherri Lane Allen, 636 Avon Ridge Lane, Grimesland, residential renovation, $98,080.
Vicus Development LLC, 1102 Catesby Court, Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $184,000.
David L. Newsome, 1212 W. Acres Lane, Greenville, residential addition, $38,400.
Pitt County Board of Education, 3308 E. Wilson St., Farmville, re-roofing, $52,400.
Steven Lynn Hamstead, 765 Pinepoint Road, Greenville, residential garage, no estimate.
Steven Taylor, 3736 Bell Arthur Road, Greenville, deck, $4,500.
Steven Taylor, 3736 Bell Arthur Road, Greenville, single-family modular residence, $74,560.
Steven Taylor, 3736 Bell Arthur Road, Greenville, residential workshop without plumbing, $25,600.
Maryjane Williams, 3135 Emery Drive, Greenville, residential alteration, $203,760.
Ronald Rene Wynn Nolet, 4937 N.C. 222, Fountain, single-family house with attached garage, $214,960.
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 2929 Landon Drive, Greenville, single-family house with attached garage, $237,160.
Robert M. Harrington, 3793 Robinson St., Bethel, residential renovation, $28,840.