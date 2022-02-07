The following deeds of trust were recorded with the Pitt County Register of Deeds from Dec. 23-29:
- Jacob Sarvey, Cayleigh Sarvey to State Employees' Credit Union $244,600
- Pamela S. Johnson, Francis Ray Johnson to State Employees' Credit Union $100,000
- William Mel Edwards Sr., Joyce Ann Edwards to Local Government Federal Credit Union $145,000
- Steve Nagy Jr., Elaine Holmes Nagy to State Employees' Credit Union $275,000
- Christin Brooke Tew to Capital Center LLC $158,400
- Seth Allen Johnson, Katrina Lash Johnson to Rocket Mortgage LLC (f/k/a Quicken Loans LLC) $206,500
- Hillary Sue Corbett, Frank Quinto to Rocket Mortgage LLC (f/k/a Quicken Loans LLC) $157,875
- Darren P. Anderson, Julie C. Anderson to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $100,000
- Nelson B. Crisp to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $200,000
- Roland Eugene Allen Jr., Jennifer Bradley Allen to Wells Fargo Bank NA $183,264
- Chase Swayze Bright, Rachel Michell Bright to First National Bank of Pennsylvania $170,400
- Denise Cherry Whitfield to PBRE Inc. $229,000
- Jason August Bazelow, Terresa Marie Bazelow to Freedom Mortgage Corporation $215,031
- Henry Loyd Fornes III, Kaitlyn M. Fornes to Select Bank & Trust Company $361,300
- Lisa Mary Malanowski to Freedom Mortgage Corporation $171,957
- Kevin Cozart, Lauren Cozart to American Financing Corporation $103,378
- Brandon D. Peppers, Christa D. Peppers to First Guaranty Mortgage Corporation (d/b/a goodmortgage.com) $177,442
- Seth A. Quinn to Fifth Third Bank NA $157,000
- Scott R. Avery, Kimberly P. Avery to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $195,000
- Yunus Ali Altuner, Phuong Thi Altuner to Guaranteed Rate Inc. $209,000
- Karrie Hager Hooks (a/k/a Karrie H. Hooks) to American Neighborhood Mortgage Acceptance Company LLC $181,000
- Seth Burdette, Jessica Burdette to Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group LLC $148,000
- Daniel Ray Holmes, Margaret Miller Holmes to TowneBank Mortgage $550,000
- Hardik Patel, Ravenne Patel to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $338,452
- Lindsay J. Pope, James D. Pope to Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group LLC $127,000
- CalDreams LLC to MMV Partners LLLP (NC) $1,145,000
- CalDreams LLC to Mohana Murali Suggula $1,000,000
- Wesley Dean Markussen, Kathryn Novella Markussen to Guaranteed Rate Affinity LLC $312,000
- Jose Oscar Briones to Alcova Mortgage LLC $242,250
- Andrew Edward Johansen (a/t/a Andrew Edward Johansen) to Better Mortgage Corporation ISAOA $409,810
- Golf Ironwood LLC to First Carolina Bank $12,616,500
- Timothy Jacobs, Shannon Jacobs to Rocket Mortgage LLC (f/k/a Quicken Loans LLC) $132,600
- Jonathan A. Heath, Lori R. Heath to Wells Fargo Bank NA $135,000
- Tameshia D. Joyner to Celebrity Home Loans LLC $198,000
- Peggy J. Copeland, Tina Yvonne Gay to Nationstar Mortgage LLC (d/b/a Mr. Cooper) $118,000
- Kevin Logan, Karen Logan to Broker Solutions Inc. (d/b/a New American Funding) $184,000
- Cilicia Jones to Flagstar Bank FSB $236,353
- Alicia N. Weber, Robert B. Weber to Alcova Mortgage LLC $294,467
- Tony Ray Haddock to Carrington Mortgage Services LLC $116,500
- Tayana Albritton to Cardinal Financial Company LP $149,358
- Andrea Kelley to Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group LLC $109,600
- Mark Alan Peaden, Ashley Richardson Peaden to Rocket Mortgage LLC (f/k/a Quicken Loans LLC) $265,500
- Ikie Christian, Sarah Christian to Wells Fargo Bank NA $297,539
- Taylor N. Forbes to PennyMac Loan Services LLC $295,400
- C Creek Apartment LLC to Ladder Capital Finance LLC $16,750,000
- Jonathan D. Patton to State Employees' Credit Union $148,500
- Jason S. Sims, Brandi J. Sims to American Neighborhood Mortgage Acceptance Company LLC $306,400
- Anne Sanders Mackenzie, Todd Gooding Mackenzie to Wells Fargo Bank NA $257,600
- David K. Loomis, Rosemary A. Loomis to TowneBank Mortgage $347,000
- Stephanie Ann Cahill to Alcova Mortgage LLC $150,000
- Tashanta S. Speck to Local Government Federal Credit Union $147,000
- John Castleberry, Faith Hudnell to Rocket Mortgage LLC (f/k/a Quicken Loans LLC) $159,000
- Chelsie N. Proctor to Truist Bank $402,500
- Andrew Haywood to Newrez LLC $198,000
- Carrie R. Carlson to Mortgage Research Center LLC (d/b/a Veterans United Home Loans) $219,945
- Spencer Bunting, Ryanne Bunting to State Employees' Credit Union $391,500
- Alesha Victoria Phillips, Brien Keith Phillips to Truist Bank $205,000
- Paul Jonathan Rasch, Felicia Kay Rasch to Pinnacle Bank $156,750
- Jet Rease to Fort Bragg Federal Credit Union $237,500
- Dianne Fowler, Robert Fowler to Rocket Mortgage LLC (f/k/a Quicken Loans LLC) $241,600
- Turtle Run LLC to KS Bank Inc. $710,000
- Grimesland Storage Units LLC to Union Bank $499,900
- Michael Christopher McKee, Catherine Ruth McKee to Wesley L. Barnes $481,508
- Jennifer Marcell Lanier-Coward, Kenneth Coward to Angel Oak Home Loans LLC $184,000
- Latoya R. Carroll, Oberry Newberne Jr. to Local Government Federal Credit Union $149,000
- Evan M. Roberson, Erin Roberson, James Jude Rowan to Cardinal Financial Company LP $248,000
- Derek K. Brown, Joni Marie Brown to Union Bank $187,000
- Michael G. Chamblee, Doretha M. Chamblee to Bank of America NA $273,120
- Hutton Greenville 10th Street NC ST LLC to Pinnacle Bank $3,491,632