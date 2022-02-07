The following new corporations in Pitt and neighboring counties filed Jan. 3-7 with the N.C. Secretary of State’s office:
A Touch of Bling LLC, agent Nikita Shenell Degraffenreid, 601 Country Club Drive Ste. B #28, Greenville.
ACS Auto Body Shop LLC, agent Ana Maria Isaula Salinas, 379 N.W. Acres Drive, Greenville.
AE Rojo LLC, agent Gabriela Rojo-Dominguez, 3801 E. Vancroft Circle Unit A3, Winterville.
Amplify Music LLC, agent Jalon Stephon Skinner, 1805F S.E. Greenville Blvd., Greenville.
Assist You Business LLC, agent Robin Lynn Heath, 301 Crestline Blvd., Greenville.
B.E.E. Event LLC, agent Britney L. Parker, 1004 W. Third St., Greenville.
BandoBlinkz LLC, agent Sequoia Mesha Nobles, 540 Brighton Park Drive Apt. 6, Greenville.
Basic Properties LLC, agent Dax Nelson, 331 Barrel Drive, Winterville.
BKJ Holdings LLC, agent Brandon Kyle Jones, 3142 Cupelo Road, Farmville.
Black Ribbon Dispatch & Logistics LLC, agent Shabara Janelle Jenkins, 3357B Ellsworth Drive, Greenville.
Carolina Cares Counseling & Consulting PLLC, agent Lonika Crumb, 1050 Black Jack-Simpson Road, Greenville.
Chells House of Naturals LLC, agent Michelle Denise Davis, 382 E. Hanrahan Road, Grifton.
City Cleaning Services LLC, agent Tarell Slater, 3262 Landmark St. Apt. E1, Greenville.
Coastal Mending LLC, agent Curtis Szymanski, 2142 Braselton Drive, Winterville.
Daniel’s Mobile Mechanics LLC, agent Daniel Jacob Wolf, 1690 Wimbledon Drive Apt. 3, Greenville.
Elite Events of Eastern North Carolina LLC, agent Diane Brown, 2215 A Hyde Drive, Greenville.
ENC Nonprofit Partners Inc., nonprofit, agent Theresa A. Williams, 235 Commerce St. Ste. 12, Winterville.
Exterior Experts of Eastern North Carolina LLC, agent Chase Swayze Bright, 1316 Huckleberry Lane, Winterville.
Five Star Renovations of Eastern North Carolina LLC, agent Charles R. Lilley, 3994 N.C. Highway 903 South, Winterville.
Full Blow’n Professional Services LLC, agent Cedric R. Blow, 2380 Vineyard Drive Apt. J5, Winterville.
Gwendolyn Sherrod LLC, agent Gwendolyn Renee Sherrod, 1349 Idlewild Drive, Greenville.
HAAT Holdings LLC, agent Tyler Justin Fortner, 3910 U.S. 264 East, Greenville.
Heiress by Eisha Harris LLC, agent Roneisha Latae Harris, 306 Horseshoe Drive Apt. P, Greenville.
I Broke It Wireless LLC, agent Terrance T. Edwards, 3011 S. Memorial Drive Ste. 8, Greenville.
JonMichelle’s Boutique LLC, agent Jonita Michelle Locust-Garner, 2717 Barbera Drive, Winterville.
Joras Tech LLC, agent Terrance T. Edwards, 3011 S. Memorial Drive Ste. 7, Greenville.
KB One Trucking LLC, agent Anthony A. Barrett, 3612 Fescue Drive, Greenville.
Luke 7:38 Hair Salon LLC, agent Shuvorah Randolph, 103 Maplewood Court Apt. B, Greenville.
Mady Noel Photo LLC, agent Madysen Noel Tompkins, 3905 A Elkin Ridge Drive, Greenville.
Maid N Heaven LLC, agent Tasheba Lassiter, 1110B Bs Barbeque Road, Greenville.
Mainelyn Designs LLC, agent Charmaine Smith, 456 Barrel Drive, Winterville.
Majestic Glims LLC, agent Jazmine McFadden, 1115 Turtle Creek Drive Apt. A, Greenville.
Missin-N-Action LLC, agent Shanika Lari Norman, 2924 Sussex St. Apt. 9, Greenville.
Na’Kole Watson LLC, agent Adrienne Nicole Watson, 2120 E. Fire Tower Road #107-72, Greenville.
Newkirk Operations LLC, agent Charles E. Newkirk Jr., 871 Jacksontown Road, Grifton.
Perkins & Barrett Heirs Committee Inc., agent Stacey Lee Lane, 3262 Landmark St. Apt. E6, Greenville.
Professional Pleasure Boutique LLC, agent Erica N. Poteat, 1105 B Nicklaus Drive, Greenville.
Prolific Profits LLC, agent Elias Y. Tewolde, 1501 Willow St. Apt. 2, Greenville.
R. Leonard Warren Enterprises LLC, agent Ranell Leonard Warren, 1005 Hamilton Drive Ste. B, Greenville.
R.C.E. Construction LLC, agent Roland O. Rowe, 740 S.E. Greenville Blvd. Ste. 400-370, Greenville.
Royal Bundles Hair and Beauty LLC, agent Tiviana L. Bennett, 189 Keys Court Apt. 4, Greenville.
RS Detail LLC, agent Ryan James Stalcup, 705 Emerald Park Drive, Winterville.
Specialty Property Services LLC, agent David Scott Lee, 1311 Rondo Drive, Greenville.
Spicer Financial Group LLC, agent Kelly Spicer, 801-A Moye Blvd., Greenville.
Taes’ Clothing Store LLC, agent Donte M. Best, 1105 B Nicklaus Drive, Greenville.
The Cottages of Wilson Street Homeowners Association Inc., nonprofit, agent Paul S. Randolph, 1166 Oak Hill Drive, Greenville.
Top-Notch Integrity Credit Repair LLC, agent Diana Harris, 601 Country Club Drive Ste. B #100, Greenville.
Triple Cs Trucking LLC, agent Abd Al Hamid S. El Shabazz, 3357 B Ellsworth Drive, Greenville.
WAGMI Productions LLC, agent Alexander Barrows Frinsko, 2117 Jubilee Lane, Winterville.
White’s Flooring LLC, agent Trevor White, 1572 McLawhorn Farm Road, Greenville.
Yonder Hill LLC, agent Michael Holler, 1129 Dogwood Ridge Drive, Winterville.
Your Perfect Kreations LLC, agent Shaquela Cole, 2914 Ruth Drive, Greenville.