The following deeds were recorded with the Pitt County Register of Deeds from Dec. 2-8. Each $2 in revenue stamps is equal to $1,000 in valuation. (No fee required.)
Ramona Hart Hare (f/k/a Ramona B. Hart), Brandt Hare to Eric Eastlant: Lot 20, Block A, Lincoln Park subdivision, Addition #1, Section A, Greenville Township $150
Reverse Mortgage Solutions Inc. to Doreen Vescelius: two parcels, Greenville Township; Lot 6, Block C, Colonial Heights subdivision, Greenville Township $272
Lewis Land Development LLC to Gary Alan Clark, Kim Clark: Unit 101, Building 1901, Covengton Square Condominiums, Winterville Township $306
Thomas D. Haigwood, Sarah W. Haigwood to Umesh Chandra Madrahalli Krishnamurthy: Lot 66, Quail Ridge, Section 4, Winterville Township $320
John J. Sattler, Melissa Ramos to Thomas Gerard Hannan, Deborah Lynne James: Lot 9, Allen Park subdivision, Ayden Township $600
Preps Inc., Judson Pope LLC to Sandbar Portfolio Owner LLC: Lot 1 (with exception), The Pines Commercial Center South $8,884
Eric L. Groot (individually and as executor), Kristine Groot, Kelli Rae Augustson, Carl Michael Augustson, Kirstie Groot Steele, Matthew Steele to Alexander T. Jennette III, Carla Jennette: Lot 124, Brook Valley subdivision, Section 11, Phase 2 $835
Murphrey Properties LLC to Woodridge Timber Inc.: 30 acres, Farmville Township $166 (timber)
Matthew Clayton Elks to Matthew Clayton Elks, Brittany Elks: 2.008 acres, Belvoir Township quitclaim
Gaylord Properties A LLC, Gaylord Properties B LLC to Perry’s 1 LLC: 0.930 acre, 0.766 acre, 1.083 acres, 0.552 acre, 0.164 acre, 0.624 acre, 0.903 acre, 1.106 acres and 0.899 acre $11,540
Gaylord Properties A LLC to Perry Grandchildren LLC: 1.195 acres and 1.209 acres $3,360
Morris N. Page, Mary Louise Page to Luke Stavish: 1.949 acres, Grifton Township $390
White Willow Properties LLC to Justin S. Fife, Leah P. Fife: Lots 9A and 9B, Augusta Trails, Section 1, Winterville Township $466
White Willow Properties LLC to Earl Thomas Fife, Martha Fife, Justin S. Fife: Lots 7A and 7B, Augusta Trails, Section 1, Winterville Township $470
Mark D. Iannettoni, E. Ann Iannettoni to Eric B. Ridge, Karinn M. Chambers: parcel, Greenville Township $2,400
Louis Winslow Taft, Pamelia Riddick Taft, Joseph M. Taft Jr., Robert E. Taft, Rebecca R. Taft, Anna Taft Parker, Charles Leonard Parker, Edgar W. Taft to 624 Clark Street LLC: two tracts (with exception), Greenville $160
Louis Winslow Taft, Pamelia Riddick Taft, Joseph M. Taft Jr., Robert E. Taft, Rebecca R. Taft, Anna Taft Parker, Charles Leonard Parker, Edgar W. Taft to 624 Clark Street LLC: 0.0652 acre, Greenville Township; 0.0868 acre, Greenville Township
ABC Family LLC to 4 Life Properties LLC: 8.62 acres and 15.54 acres, Roy S. Allen lands, N.C.S.R. 1203, Arthur Township $1,152
Joseph B. Clark Jr. (individually and as executor), Susan Tice Clark, Cheryl L. Clark, Margaret C. Branch, Myra C. Harper, James Douglas Harper IV to Phyllis J. Bethea: Lot 16, Horseshoe Acres subdivision $290
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC to Grey Fox Run LLC: 31.6141 acres (with exceptions), Greenville Township; 1.1527 acres, 0.8197 acre, 6.5273 acres, 12.7406 acres, 1.6010 acres and 4.4531 acres (with exceptions), Winterville Township $4,720
Attila Vamos, Anne Vamos to Katherine Virginia Locke, Andrew Douglas Barker: Lot 281, Cherry Oaks subdivision, Section IV, Winterville Township $360
Harvey M. Byrnes, Denise E. Byrnes to Ibrahim Khalil and Nour Khalil (1/2 undivided interest): Lot 86, Barrington Fields subdivision, Section I $784