The following new corporations in Pitt and neighboring counties filed Jan. 4-8 with the N.C. Secretary of State’s office:
3H Baskets Boutique LLC, agent Fafalios McWilliams, 6841 Leigh Road, Rocky Mount.
A & K Hauling LLC, agent Dajah Monae Lugo, 2444 Governors Road, Windsor.
A.B. McNair Ministries Inc., nonprofit, agent Aaron B. McNair, 202 Hickory Branches Close, Winterville.
Act On The Vision LLC, agent Valarie Gibbs, 70 Gage Lane, Washington.
Akata’s Real Estate LLC, agent Sheena Hudson Williams, 3002 N.C. 33 West, Greenville.
Alston & Sons LLC, agent Willie Alston, 114 Dalewood Drive, Rocky Mount.
Always There Home Care LLC, agent Kimberly D. Corey, 500 W. Church St., Williamston.
Bad Dream Cleaning Pro LLC, agent Adesha Deloris Daniels, 200 Oak Grove Ave., Greenville.
BeRich LLC, agent James Samuel Jones III, 111 Greenfield Blvd., Greenville.
Big Té Logistics LLC, agent Shonte Daniels, 632 Weathervane Way, Rocky Mount.
Brown’s Mini Storage and Rental LLC, agent Elizabeth H. Brown, 7093 Slatestone Road, Washington.
Byrd’s Wood Creations LLC, agent Marcus Shawn Byrd, 2110 Hawks Nest Lane, Winterville.
C & D Metal Works LLC, agent Louis Daniel Paul, 575 Aberdeen Drive, Washington.
Cars on Tenth Inc., agent Mohamad Ashkar, 1314 E. 10th St. Ste. 2, Greenville.
Comteq Networks LLC, agent Adrian J. Gooding, 4436 Southlea Drive, Winterville.
Corey B Handy LLC, agent Corey Ballance Sr., 109 Front St., Aulander.
}CTRB Promotions LLC, agent Dmitri Miquel White, 4133 Kittrell Farms Drive Apt. 201, Greenville.
Customize Your Party LLC, agent Rachelle Lee, 350 Moore Road, Kelford.
D Black Solutions LLC, agent Inez Black, 4140B Brook Creek Lane, Greenville.
Dan Glick Homes LLC, agent Frank Daniel Glick, 1003 Red Banks Road, Greenville.
Davis Trucking & Dispatching Services LLC, agent Dishea Marsean Davis, 1235 Mill Road, Jamesville.
Direct Auto Sales LLC, agent Matthew Chase Bergs, 6513 N.C. 33 East, Grimesland.
Double E. Investment & Rentals LLC, agent Evelyn L. Kenon, 2128 Flagstone Court Unit G6, Greenville.
Dreams 2 Realities LLC, agent Chakakan Tonya Franklin, 1174 Porters Ridge Drive, Greenville.
Eastern Carolina Pinestraw Co., agent Oscar Tello, 2230 Gray Road, Chocowinity.
Eastern Education Solutions LLC, agent Vertricia Harris, 600 A Spring Forest Road, Greenville
EbbsNails LLC, agent Ebony C. Sheppard, 935 Spring Forest Road, Greenville.
Flovi of NC Transportation Services LLC, agent Kelvin Barnhill, 104 N. Moring Ave., Rocky Mount.
FPFLD LLC, agent Garrett Blackwelder, 3506 N.E. Greenville Blvd., Greenville.
Greenville Computer Repair LLC, agent Chase Perez, 2845 Holly Glen Drive Apt. H, Greenville.
GROFarms LLC, agent Judith Respess, 6046 Old 97 Road, Pantego.
Hahlili LLC, agent Michael V. Overton, 401 W. First St., Greenville.
Harris and Floyd Enterprise LLC (p/l/n Harris and Floyd Logistic LLC), agent Latisha Monique Floyd, 1500 Dunbrook Drive Ste. 200-B, Winterville.
Hooves and Harmony LLC, agent Corinna Stone, 1040 Jade Lane, Winterville.
Ignis Life & Financial Group Inc., agent Brandon Lau, 3934 Morris Drive, Grifton.
Indulge Aesthetics LLC, agent Tasha Ryan, 406 B. Woodard Road, Windsor.
JBM Logistics LLC, agent Joseph Moore, 2120 Peace Ridge Court, Greenville.
Jessie Mae Inc., agent Lamont D. Parker, 1541 Beverly Road, Rocky Mount.
Jons Gutters NC LLC, agent Jim T. Wells Jr., 3905 Hudsons Crossroads Road, Greenville.
Kidwell Enterprises LLC (p/l/n Kidwell Enterprises Inc.), agent Keith Kidwell, 2013 W. 15th St. Ste. 103, Washington.
LUCKYCHARMCLOSET LLC, agent Cherie Walsh, 1201 Wyngate Drive, Greenville.
Made To Love Creations LLC, agent Melissa Rochelle Floyd, 4507 Charlie Williams Road, Grimesland.
Magnolia Blossom Cottage LLC, agent Robert William Gregg, 1803 Pheasant Run, Greenville.
MGrace Smiles Designs LLC, agent Lakeisha Hope Brown, 1213 B Price Drive, Greenville.
Nail Detail LLC, agent Tiffany Lucas, 201 N. Pine St., Walstonburg.
Old River Road Motors Inc., agent Crystal Spain, 1461 Old River Road, Greenville.
Patriot Fields LLC, agent Brandon Lee Paniagua, 5289 Kelly Road, Bath.
Powell Asset Group LLC, agent Anthony Marquis Powell, 605 Pittman Drive, Greenville.
Premier Family Solutions LLC, agent Shenique Walker, 1206 S. Evans St., Greenville.
Quicken Loads LLC, agent Quinetta Wilson, 1530 Evans St. Ste. 104, Greenville.
Radaa Halal Chickens LLC, agent Basel Ayesh Shami, 3013 MacGregor Downs Road, Greenville.
Rem-art LLC, agent Remmert P. Van Braam, 1656 Wimbledon Drive Apt. 105, Greenville.
River Road Kennels LLC, agent Dmitri Miquel White, 4133 Kittrell Farms Drive Apt. 201, Greenville.
Rosenberger Ag Transfer LLC, agent Nicholas Rosenberger, 240 Fourth St., Ayden.
S & R Management Enterprises LLC, agent Steve L. Futrell, 4146 E. Horne Ave., Farmville.
Sarah Dietz, PsyD PLLC, agent Sarah Dietz, 711 Staton House Road, Greenville.
SIG Holdings LLC, agent Sherwood R. Smith, 3884 Black Jack-Simpson Road, Greenville.
Speedy Wok III Inc., agent Min Hai Yang, 2434 Stantonsburg Road, Greenville.
Star Rising LLC, agent Samuel K. Doran, 3294 Colony Court Apt. 315, Greenville.
Sunflower Signatures Notary Services LLC, agent Lakeisha R. Bishop, 4271 Dudleys Grant Drive Apt. D, Winterville.
Tassels By Tissie LLC, agent Matissia W. Everette, 141 S. Fairview Circle, Tarboro.
Taylor and Taylor Transport LLC, agent Valerie Delois Taylor, 3412 N. Walnut St. Apt. C, Farmville.
The Chatalyst Group LLC, agent Kisha Henderson, 2561 Rosewood Drive, Winterville.
The DW Agency Inc., agent Jane Barnes, 206 Pineshoal Drive, Snow Hill.
The StrongArm Bullies Kennel LLC, agent Cristal Castro, 4913 Wheat Swamp Road, Snow Hill.
Tipp Ent. LLC, agent Joseph B. Dupree II, 123 W. Third St., Greenville.
TLC Companions LLC, agent Tyra Lynn Henderson, 4521 S. Edge Road, Ayden.
Treat Fairy Bakery LLC, agent Ja’kia Spruill, 1949 Governors Road, Windsor.
Vanity Services by Ebony LLC, agent Ebony Elbert, 3000 Golden Road Apt. #25, Greenville.
William Little Farms LLC, agent Eric Uhlenbrock, 4432 Reedy Branch Road, Winterville.
Wingate Handyman Service LLC, agent William Ollen Wingate, 121 Lillie Pearls Lane, Winterville.
Zero Stress LLC, agent Zuzana Stegner Smith, 128 Washington Harbor, Washington.
The following new corporations in Pitt and neighboring counties filed Dec. 28-Jan. 1 with the N.C. Secretary of State’s office:
100 Black Men of ENC Inc., nonprofit, agent Jermaine Terel McNair, 3262 Landmark St. Apt. E5, Greenville.
24hr Home Buyers LLC, agent Nathan Jackson, 3661 Sunset Ave. 621, Rocky Mount.
AN & FH LLC, agent Fantayshia Harrison, 112 Lakeside Lane, Tarboro.
Anchoredology LLC, agent Tiffany C. Legette, 2340 Vineyard Drive M7, Winterville.
BB’s Tropical Treats LLC, agent Bria Cherry, 202 N.C. Highway 305, Aulander.
C & Z Holdings LLC, agent Steven K. Griffin, 284 Post Road, Bath.
Cannon X-Press LLC, agent Hunter Cannon, 2532 Deer Run, Rocky Mount.
Carolina Horizon Farm Inc., agent Luke A. Van Vuren, 3426 N.C. Highway 99 South, Belhaven.
Cleaning at its Best LLC, agent Brittany Best, 2120 E. Fire Tower Road Ste. 107-1076, Greenville.
Contract GIS LLC, agent Linda L. Rideout, 4032 Ketch Point Drive, Rocky Mount.
Coreys Full Throttle LLC, agent James Bernice Corey Sr., 508 Church St., Princeville.
Cutler & Co. Investment Inc., Cierra C. Cutler, 1600 Barnes St., Rocky Mount.
Delectable Doggie Delights LLC, agent Trudy N. Collins, 3852 Forsyth Park Court, Winterville.
Determine Transport Services LLC, agent Carolyn M. Jones, 401 Hasting St., Tarboro.
Devereux Legacy LLC, agent John M. Griffin, 408 S. Main St., Lewiston.
Everly Building Company LLC, agent Christian E. Porter, 1698 E. Arlington Blvd., Greenville.
Executive Tax Services LLC, agent Edward Burrus, 2203 Foxcroft Circle, Winterville.
Express Masonry Services LLC, agent Defrim Balliu, 2806 Jefferson Drive, Greenville.
FDJTRANS LLC, agent Freddie Johnson, 4888 Cherry Run Road, Washington.
FranCee Farms LLC, agent Jeff Chappell, 1556 Temperance Hall Road, Rocky Mount.
Goshen Holding LLC, agent Renee Denise Arrington, 1812 Bradford Drive, Apt. 71, Greenville.
Greenvillage Holdings LLC, agent Byron Aynes, 401 W. First St., Greenville.
Ham Agribusiness LLC, agent Bobby G. Ham, 963 Highway 258 South, Snow Hill.
Immanuel 2 Construction Inc., agent Jerome Watford, 214 N.C. Highway 42, Colerain.
Jab Farm Ventures LLC, agent Jeffrey Webb, 187 Colonial Road, Tarboro.
JPE LLC, agent James P. Emmons, 104 Wild Goose Road, Chocowinity.
Kid’s Castle Learning Center LLC, agent Tameshia Joyner, 245 Crimson Drive, Winterville.
Kim Mallard, CPA PLLC, agent Kimberly Ann Mallard, 2004 Fern Drive, Greenville.
Kingdom Building United Fellowship International Inc., nonprofit, agent Lorenza Moore, 98 Cherry Run Road, Washington.
Love Them Back To Life Inc., nonprofit, agent Matissia W. Everette, 141 S. Fairview Circle, Tarboro.
Maskoff Kennels LLC, agent Elijah R. Everette, 2876 Latham Road, Bethel.
Mav Management LLC, agent Savannah DeMatteis, 1936 Tara Court #203, Greenville.
MKG Investment Group LLC, agent Kelly Grace, 420 Alton Village Drive, Greenville.
MKM Support Services Inc., agent Mary Abshire, 1001 Schrams Beach Road, Belhaven.
NanasPrintShop LLC, agent Jacqueline Hooker, 410 Denali Road, Winterville.
PamTar LLC, agent Steven A. Griffin, 1694 Avenue Road, Washington.
Roberson Ag LLC, agent John Daniel Roberson III, 21621 N.C. 903, Robersonville.
Rose Nail LLC, agent Hao Truong, 4056 S. Memorial Drive Ste. 105, Winterville.
S & J Investments LLC, agent Michael Quidley Jr., 824 John Small Ave., Washington.
Sahara Lounge LLC, agent Mohamed M. Ali, 1914 Turnbury Drive Ste. #E, Greenville.
SDBest LLC, agent Shawnta Devonya Best, 1470 Sand Pit Road, Stantonsburg.
Smoke Zone Tobacco & Vape LLC, agent Mohamed M. Ali, 1914 Turnbury Drive Ste. #E, Greenville.
Snow Globes LLC, agent John Shelby, 2739 Barbera Drive, Winterville.
Southside Towing & Automotive LLC, agent Steve Kristopher Cartwright, 1350 S. Bridge St., Washington.
Steve & Pam Legacy LLC, agent Steve L. Griffin, 1694 Avenue Road, Washington.
T & T Apparel And Accessories LLC, agent LaTonya Williams, 502 Circle Drive, Greenville.
TD Nguyen Inc., agent Trish Diem Nguyen, 3914 Albion Drive, Winterville.
The Invest Legacy LLC, agent Marcus Antwan Williams Jr., 205 N.E. Main St., Rocky Mount.
TOG Investments LLC, agent Christian E. Porter, 1698 E. Arlington Blvd., Greenville.
Woodlief Show Horses LLC, agent Labin Woodlief, 461 Joshua Mewborn Road, Snow Hill.
YINK LLC (p/l/n Yink LP), Kevin Clark Stallings, 1645 E. Arlington Blvd. Ste. E, Greenville.