The following deeds were recorded with the Pitt County Register of Deeds from Dec. 10-16. Each $2 in revenue stamps is equal to $1,000 in valuation. (No fee required.)
Advanced Fence Co. LLC to Jason Carter Cone, Rita H. Cone: Lot 10, Braveheart subdivision, Chicod Township $158
James Franklin Gibson Jr. (trustee) to James R. Gibson Jr., Vann S. Gibson, Lorah G. Pruette, Martha B. Gibson-Wolfe, Susan Gibson: 19 acres, Dunn-Pollard Farm, Belvoir Township; 12 acres, May Farm, Belvoir Township
Judy B. Davis to Edward Dean Foy: Lot 48, Hunterchase subdivision, Section 2, Phase 2 $340
Susan R. Benoit (commissioner) to Federal National Mortgage Association: Lot 9, Block H, Brentwood subdivision, Section 1 $193
James F. Gibson Jr., Jerri F. Gibson, Vann S. Gibson, Lorah G. Pruette, Frank H. Pruette, Martha B. Gibson-Wolfe, Thomas A. Wolfe, Susan G. Lewis, Susanna G. Lewis, Phillip B.B. Lewis, Mary C. Pruette, Elizabeth McLendon Pruette, Erin E. Gibson Mueller, John J. Mueller Jr., James F. Gibson III to Victor W.A. Mbarika, Irene Mbarika: 19 acres, Dunn-Pollard Farm, Belvoir Township; 12 acres, May Farm, Belvoir Township $156
Williametta Barrett, Hattie McClary, Trudy Daniels to Amilcar Yovani Esteban Lopez: parcel, Grimesland $4
Morris Ginn, Carolyn Briley Ginn to Nathaniel Weaver, Betty Weaver: Lot 4, Cobb Acres subdivision, Belvoir Township $2
Roy Mitchell Clark, Sandra L. Clark to Leticia Martinez Saucedo: 5.018 acres (with exception), Chicod Township; 0.556 acre, Chicod Township $100
The following deeds were recorded with the Pitt County Register of Deeds from Dec. 3-9. Each $2 in revenue stamps is equal to $1,000 in valuation. (No fee required.)
Unshakable Builders Inc. to Happy Trail Farms LLC: Lot 16, Autumn Ridge, Section 2
Laura Sapp (t/t/a Laura Wrenn Edwards), Randall Sapp, Mary Elizabeth Barton, Matthew Breeding, Jimmy Wayne Edwards to Herbert Glenn Worthington, Deanna Brooke Worthington: Unit 3, Building H, Lakeview Townhomes, Greenville $148
Frank Dail Farms Inc. to Woodridge Timber Inc.: 12.6 acres, Arthur Township $30 (timber)
Kevin A. Nolley, Deidre A. Dorman to Steven Ray Mosley, Kimberly Kearney Mosley: Lot 220A, Brook Hollow, Section One, Greenville Township $320
Franklin N. Rider Jr., Marilyn C. Rider to Issac Barrett, Sharyl Barrett: Lot 11, Block E, Lake Ellsworth subdivision, Section 1 $244
Maureen Ewald (t/t/a Maureen E. Ciaccio), David Ewald to Tammie Lou Cox: 0.794 acre, Winterville Township $200
WJH LLC to Delia M. Canaca: Lot 13, Block F, Country Squire Estates, Section 2, Greenville $274
Marquez Smith, Chasity Nichole Smith to Nickolas Broadie: Lot 39-B, Carroll Crossing, Section 1, Winterville Township $254
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC to Rashon Western, Gianni Western: Lot 244, Arbor Hills South cluster subdivision, Section 2, Phase 7 $386
Lynn Vaughn Griffin (t/t/a Lynn Vaughn Lee), Charles Raymond Griffin III to Donald Wayne Manning II, Chelsi Watts Manning: Lots 296 and 297, Cherry Oaks subdivision, Section VI, Winterville Township $480
Michael R. Ballard to Joshua Burney, Octavia Burney: Lot 40, Cherry Oaks subdivision, Section 1, Winterville Township $430
Mark Glenard Sterling, Donna M. Sterling to Donna Sterling (trustee), Mark Sterling (trustee): Lot 84, Brook Valley subdivision, Section 11, Phase 2, Greenville
Eric Howell, Amy Howell to Coastal Medical Technology LLC: Lot 27, Block A, Rock Springs subdivision, Phase III; tract, Falkland Township $270
Alex S. Groves, Sha-Teisha F. Grant-Still, Lamonte Still to Shree Capitals LLC: Unit 8, Building B, Cross Creek Townhomes, Greenville Township $188
Jacob Nelson Moore, Kate Moore to Michael Scott Fenwick, Elizabeth McCarter Morsell: Lot 30, Eastwood subdivision, Section 7 $380
Garris-Evans Lumber Company to Southern Development Group Inc.: Lot 117, Mill Creek subdivision, Phase 2, Greenville $90
Stancill Farms Inc. to Danny L. Stancill: 19 acres, N.C. 102 East, Chicod Township; 15 acres, Chicod Township; 10.25 acres, Chicod Township; tract (with exception), N.C. 102 East, Chicod Township; 31.7 acres, Chicod Township; 19.05 acres (with exceptions), Chicod Township $150
Wiley C. Stancill, Jason Glenn Loftin, Tonya M. Loftin to Danny L. Stancill: 19 acres, N.C. 102 East, Chicod Township; 15 acres, Chicod Township; 10.25 acres, Chicod Township; tract (with exception), N.C. 102 East, Chicod Township; 31.7 acres, Chicod Township; 19.05 acres (with exceptions), Chicod Township quitclaim