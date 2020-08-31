WCTI News Channel 12 partnered with Food Lion stores for the Feeding ENC Food Drive to benefit the Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina.
During the week of August 10, at five Food Lion collection sites in Jacksonville, Morehead City, Greenville, Kinston and New Bern, the public was invited to donate food products and funds to support local families, children, seniors, and veterans experiencing food-insecurity.
Donors, sponsors and Food Lion customers contributed food and funds which provided 158,946 meals for households in eastern North Carolina struggling to put food on their tables.
The nonprofit Food Bank of Central & Eastern NC covers a 34-county service area, with six Branch locations, including the Greenville and New Bern Branch warehouse facilities.
Donated food and financial contributions from the food drive supported food distribution and meal programs for the food bank’s Greenville and New Bern service areas.
“The Feeding ENC Food Drive was a an exceptional community partnership of News Channel 12 and Food Lion, making it possible for the Food Bank to increase needed inventories as requests for food assistance has increased by 38% since the COVID-19 pandemic,” said George Young, eastern regional director for the food bank.
“We are very grateful to News Channel 12 viewers for responding to the call for additional support during these trying times,” Young said.
Sponsors of the Feeding ENC Food Drive included, Food Lion FEEDS, The Heritage at Arlington Apartment Homes of Greenville, The Gavigan Agency-Nationwide, Suddenlink-Altice USA and WCTI News Channel 12.
Those needing food assistance should go online to the Food Bank’s Food Finder, to access the nearest community food pantry at: foodbankcenc.org/find-help/food-finder.