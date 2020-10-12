The Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina, which serves 34 counties and has been in operation since 1980, has been named Food Bank of the Year for 2020 by Feeding America, a national association of more than 200 food banks.
The award is one of the highest honors given to network leaders for their local community-building and contributions to the Feeding America network.
“The food bank is an incredible organization making tremendous impact for people facing hunger in and outside of Raleigh,” said Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America. “We congratulate President and CEO Peter Werbicki and the entire food bank staff for their dedication to addressing the needs of the community and working to end hunger.
“From their focus on engaging with key partners and empowering neighbors with resources to make nutritious choices to supporting member food banks across the network in times of disaster or emergency, the Food Bank demonstrates just how much of a difference a food bank can make in the community,” Babineaux-Fontenot said.
The food bank, headquartered in Raleigh with branches in Greenville, Durham, New Bern, the Sandhills and Wilmington, was recognized as Member of the Year for its commitment to collaboration in building strong relationships with community partners and the national network to best serve neighbors in need.
The food bank was also highlighted for its commitment to equity, diversity and inclusion (EDI) and beginning the work of educating employees on how to use an EDI lens to inform core strategy and decision-making to best serve neighbors in need.
“This is a tremendous honor, and we’re extremely grateful to be recognized among our peers and by Feeding America nationally for the work we’re doing in central and eastern North Carolina to ensure no one goes hungry,” Werbicki said. “Ending hunger doesn’t happen in a vacuum; we could not do this work every day without our dedicated and committed partner agencies, volunteers, and donors.
“This year marks the food bank’s 40th anniversary of hunger relief work in our communities,” he said. “Through partnerships and programming, we’re working every day to build solutions to ending hunger that mean we won’t have to be operational 40 years from now.”
The food bank serves a network of more than 900 partner agencies such as soup kitchens, food pantries, shelters, and programs for children and adults through its warehouses.
In fiscal year 2019-20, the food bank distributed nearly 92 million pounds of food (over half of which was perishable) and non-food essentials through these agencies. Hunger remains a serious problem in central and eastern North Carolina. In these counties, nearly 760,000 people struggle to access nutritious and adequate amounts of food necessary for an active and healthy life.