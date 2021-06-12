Through Food Lion Feeds’ “Summers Without Hunger” campaign, customers can make a difference by helping children experiencing food insecurity across the towns and cities the supermarket chain serves.
During the campaign, which runs through June 29, customers can make a $5 donation at their local Food Lion or when shopping online at shop.foodlion.com.
For every $5 donation made, a $5 matching donation will be contributed by the Food Lion suppliers supporting the campaign: Campbell’s, Aquafina, Kellogg’s Jumbo Snax, Sara Lee Artesano Bread, Chex Mix, Lay’s Chips and Breyer’s.
Food Lion, customers and suppliers aim to help provide up to 20 million meals to Feeding America and 33 local member food banks across Food Lion’s 10-state service area.
“No child should have to worry about where their next meal will come from, but that becomes the sad reality with summer break,” said Jennifer Blanchard, director of community relations for Food Lion. “We created our Summers Without Hunger campaign to help provide meals to children and families facing hunger across our footprint.
“We sincerely appreciate the seven suppliers who are joining with us to help provide meals to neighbors in need, and we know our customers will support the effort as well in a big way.
“Due in part to the pandemic, 42 million people, including 13 million children, in the U.S. may face hunger,” said Lauren Biedron, vice president of corporate partnerships at Feeding America. “Feeding America is grateful to Food Lion, suppliers and customers for their commitment to helping to provide meals for communities in need.”
In addition to the in-store and online components of the campaign, local Food Lion associates will volunteer throughout the month at many of the participating Feeding America member food banks to help distribute food to neighbors in need.
Through its hunger-relief platform, Food Lion Feeds, the retailer has helped to provide more than 750 million meals to individuals and families since 2014, and has committed to providing 1.5 billion meals by 2025 through a combination of product, financial and equipment donations, disaster relief and recovery efforts, volunteer hours by associates, in-store retail campaigns and the company’s pioneering food rescue program.
For more information onthe summer program and other projects, visit www.foodlion.com/feeds.