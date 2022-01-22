Occasionally I am asked to give a talk to student groups on personal finance. This is a very important subject, as few things can impact a person’s health and well-being more than stress related to money.
However, it is also a very big subject, particularly as the number and features of such personal finance tools as car loans, mortgages, retirement accounts and even checking and savings accounts keeps expanding.
Covering a topic as important and large as personal finance in one short presentation is challenging. My attempts to do so have resulted in a list of four basic rules for investing for retirement. Perhaps you will find them useful as you think about your own finances or try to teach your children.
Investing rule one
\Start early. Time is a powerful force. Many people put off saving for retirement because when they start working, retirement seems so far away, and they have so many other things they need to pay for. However, the magic of starting early is that you can put in far less of your own money and still end up with a large balance when you retire.
For example, if you deposit $158.13 per month for 40 years and earn about 10% in interest, you’d have $1 million when you retire. That’s only $76,000 out of pocket. But the longer you wait, the more you need to deposit to get to $1 million.
If you wait until 10 years before you retire, your monthly payment would be a whopping $4881.74, and a total invested of $586,000. The earlier you start saving, the less money you actually need to invest.
Investing rule two
Take risks when you have time. It’s been many years since investors were able to earn anything close to 10% in a safe investment like U.S. Treasury bonds. To earn the higher rates of return that can take small amounts like $150 per month and turn them into $1 million over time, you must be in the stock market.
If you watch the market day to day, you will see it go up and down a lot, and that can be unsettling. But there is no reason to watch it day to day if you are investing for the long term.
If you had invested $100 in a stock index fund of the 500 largest U.S. companies and another $100 in Treasury bonds in 1928, in 1958 the stock would have been worth $1435.84 but the bonds only $220.39.
Investing rule three
Diversify. Momma always said, “Don’t put all your eggs in one basket.” Use stock index funds to easily spread your investment dollars over hundreds of companies to reduce firm-specific risk.
If your employer has an employee stock ownership program, participate, but don’t let it become a large part of your savings. Sell some of it periodically and reinvest the proceeds in index funds. If your employer goes bankrupt, you don’t want to lose your job and your savings at the same time.
When you buy a house, remember that it is an asset that can lose value, and it can’t be sold off in small pieces like a stock portfolio can when you need cash. Make sure you don’t spend so much on your house that you can’t afford to save for retirement and emergencies.
Investing rule four
No sudden movements. A common mistake in investing is over-reacting to short-term news. If you buy when you feel safe and sell when you feel scared, you end up buying high and selling low.
Instead have money taken from your paycheck or checking account automatically every pay period. Slow and steady wins this race.
Jaclyn Beierlein is an associate professor of finance in the College of Business at ECU. Your Financial Health is provided by the department.