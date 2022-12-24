Pitt County Manager Janis Gallagher has added another tool to her utility belt, becoming possibly the only county manager in the state to be nationally certified in board room rules and procedures.

Gallagher said that she was officially certified as a registered parliamentarian by the National Association of Parliamentarians, or NAP, in November following over two years of rigorous coursework she initially began as the county’s attorney. The certification symbolizes her expertise in procedures like Robert’s Rules of Order, which are used by many entities in the group decision making process.


