The National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA) announced the induction of Kris Carroll, president of Grady-White Boats, into the NMMA Hall of Fame.
Carroll will be presented with the 2020 NMMA Hall of Fame Award — the Association’s highest honor — during the Opening Session of the 2020 IBEX Online: A Virtual Experience (pre-registration required to attend) at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
“I’m humbled and privileged to bestow the 2020 NMMA Hall of Fame Award to Kris Carroll, for her 45 years of dedication, love and service to Grady-White and the recreational boating industry,” said Frank Hugelmeyer, NMMA president. “It is a particular honor to note that as our first female recipient, Kris has blazed a trail for future female marine leaders, and her legacy will be imprinted on our industry for generations to come.”
Following a friend to Greenville from Massachusetts in 1975, Kris (Keesler) Carroll said she knew she needed to find a job quickly.
She took a job as a production control clerk at Grady-White Boats. Carroll said she wanted to do the best at anything she ever did, so she learned everything she could about her job and the company.
Carroll did what she was asked and then, by her nature, gave some more, which lead to greater opportunities and responsibilities. She also naturally embraced the principles that the owner, NMMA Hall of Fame member, Eddie Smith, believed in, including strong dealer relationships, listening to customers and putting them first.
Looking for ways to make the company more effective, she was moved to engineering as a clerk, working her way up to leadership in that department. While there, Carroll served as a member of the NMMA Technical Committee for 10 years.
In 1987, she was promoted to vice president of engineering, and in addition became vice president of manufacturing in 1989.
Promoted to executive vice president in 1992, Carroll ushered in the next stage for Grady-White’s growth, building on Smith’s established legacy. Selected by him for her skills in leadership development, team-building, and strategic planning, she became president in 1993.
Carroll was the first woman to work her way up through the ranks to become president in the boat manufacturing industry. Then as now, she leads Grady-White in her vision, “Together, Delivering the Ultimate Boating Experience” to customers, while fostering a company culture where everyone “enjoys coming to work on Monday ... like they enjoy going home on Fridays,” she said.
Enhancing Grady-White’s brand further, Carroll has taken Grady-White to the top of the industry through her belief in creating exceptional one-on-one relationships with customers. This commitment results in Grady-White ranking at the top of every third-party customer satisfaction measure ever done, including NMMA and J.D. Power.
Carroll is now in her fifth decade of serving the recreational boating industry. She continues to hold active leadership roles in the industry, in advocacy and her community.
She is currently serving on the Board of Directors for the NMMA and the Board of Directors for the North Carolina Chamber of Commerce. She has served on the Advisory Council and Board of BoatUS, the Board of the Center for Coastal Conservation (now Center for Sportfishing Policy), and is the past chairwoman of the NMMA Boat Manufacturers’ Division Board.
Carroll makes her home in Greenville, where her love for the community has led her to contribute both her time and resources toward its betterment. She is a former board member of Pitt County United Way, and a staunch long-time supporter, including being a DeTocqueville Society level donor.
She provides leadership for many community outreach programs, such as STRIVE and PCC’s Visions program, as well as speaking often to local groups like the Teacher’s Executive Institute, Pitt Community College, and East Carolina University.
Carroll has always had a heart for those who struggle and personally contributes to many initiatives for those in need in the Pitt-Greenville community. She lives her personal mission everyday: to help others be the best of who they are meant to be, whether in the community, in the marine industry or at Grady-White Boats.
Carroll said she feels incredibly thankful to call eastern North Carolina home and grateful to work with an incredible team of employees, suppliers, dealers and leaders across many industries and organizations throughout her life and career thus far, and looks forward to meeting and serving alongside many more in the years to come.
Founded in 1959, and owned by NMMA Hall of Fame member (2002), Eddie Smith, since 1968, Grady-White Boats builds 26 models of luxury fiberglass offshore, sport fishing and family fishing boats. The company has been awarded every third party customer satisfaction award ever presented in the marine industry, including all 9 of the JD Power CSI Awards for their category and all 18 years of the NMMA Customer Satisfaction award consecutively. Visit www.gradywhite.com to learn more.
The NMMA Hall of Fame was established in 1988 and recognizes individuals who have made, or continue to generate, substantial and lasting contributions toward the advancement of the marine industry.